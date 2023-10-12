Argentina vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Argentina and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seeking to claim their third successive victory in 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, reigning world champions Argentina will welcome Paraguay at the Estadio Monumental on Thursday.

The Albiceleste have started their qualifying campaign with a perfect six points out of six, and are currently placed second behind Brazil on goal difference in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers standings after two rounds.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be looking to pull off an almighty upset here in what will be the first game in charge of Paraguay for newly-appointed manager Daniel Garnero, who took over from Guillermo Barros Schelotto last month after a torrid start to their qualification campaign that saw them pick up just a single point from games against Peru and Venezuela.

Argentina vs Paraguay kick-off time

Date: October 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm EDT Venue: Mas Monumental Stadium

How to watch Argentina vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and Universo, while fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Argentina's Paulo Dybala (knee) and Juan Foyth (unknown) are among a host of players to have been omitted from the national team squad due to various injury concerns.

However, head coach Lionel Scaloni has been boosted by the news that star attacker Lionel Messi has recovered from a muscle injury after playing 10 minutes on Saturday in Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati. The Argentina captain will likely feature against Paraguay, but it's still up in the air whether he will start or come off the bench.

In the absence of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, who is sidelined with a foot injury, Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi are expected to form the central defensive partnership in front of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, flanked by the full-back duo of Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico.

Lautaro Martínez has been in red-hot form for Inter Milan at the start of the season but could be denied a start here, with Manchester City's Julian Álvarez the preferred pick to spearhead Scaloni's attack currently. Angel Di María is also not fit for international duty as he continues to recover from an injury. Nico Gonzalez is likely to be the veteran’s replacement out-wide once more.

Argentina predicted XI: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Alvarez; Messi, L Martinez, Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martínez, Armani, Musso, Benítez Defenders: Otamendi, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Molina, Montiel, Romero, Martínez, Medina, Senesi, Esquivel Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Rodríguez, Palacios, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada, Buonanotte, Zapelli Forwards: Messi, Martinez, Alvarez, Gonzalez

Paraguay team news

Paraguay’s new coach Daniel Garnero will have to make it without the services of midfield trio Andres Cubas, Cristhian Paredes, and Diego Gomez, all of whom have been forced to withdraw from the national team squad due to injury.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron is expected to start on the right-hand side of the attack, while Ramon Sosa will be hoping for a starting XI place on the opposite flank, with Carlos Gonzalez and Gabriel Avalos both vying for the number nine role.

Paraguay predicted XI: Coronel; Rojas, Balbuena, Gomez, Alonso; Villasanti, Sanchez, Romero; Almiron, Avalos, Sosa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Rojas, Espinola Defenders: Rojas, Alderete, Piris, Balbuena, Alonso, Gómez, Riveros, Gamarra, Espinoza Midfielders: Ortiz, Almirón, Ojeda, Cubas, Rojas, Romero Gamarra, D. Gómez, Sánchez, Villasanti, Medina, Campuzano Forwards: González, Ávalos, Morales, Sosa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8/10/21 Paraguay 0-0 Argentina World Cup qualification 22/6/21 Argentina 1-0 Paraguay Copa America 13/11/20 Argentina 1-1 Paraguay World Cup qualification 20/6/19 Argentina 0-1 Paraguay Copa America 12/10/16 Paraguay 0-0 Argentina World Cup qualification

