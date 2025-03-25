How to watch today's Argentina vs Brazil World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Argentina and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the verge of officially securing their berth at the 2026 World Cup, CONMEBOL qualification group leaders Argentina will face Brazil at Estadio Mas Monumental on Tuesday.

With 21 points after 13 matchdays, Selecao are seven points behind Lionel Scaloni's men and face tough competition from the likes of Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia in the race to the World Cup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Argentina vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Argentina and Brazil will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling TV), Universo and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Argentina vs Brazil kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Argentina and Brazil will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, March 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Argentina team news

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi remains sidelined with an adductor injury, joined by Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala in the treatment room, while Nico Gonzalez is suspended after being sent off against Uruguay last Friday.

Rodrigo De Paul was rested for the trip to Montevideo and could feature in the XI against Brazil at Leandro Paredes' cost.

Brazil team news

Already without goalkeeper Ederson and forward Neymar due to injuries, Alisson Becker and Gerson have pulled out of the squad after sustaining knocks in Thursday's win over Colombia.

Bento should deputise for Alisson in goal, while Andre is in line to replace Gerson in midfield.

Meanwhile, Leo Ortiz and Joelinton are likely to step in for the suspended duo of Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links