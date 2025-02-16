How to watch today's Argentina U20 vs Paraguay U20 Copa Sudamericana U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Argentina and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina U20 will face Paraguay U20 at Estadio Jose Antonio Anzoategui in the concluding matchup of the 2025 Copa Sudamericano U20 on Sunday.

After a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Brazil, Albiceleste will look to return to winning ways, while Paraguay aim to book back-to-back wins after edging Uruguay 1-0 to confirm their 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup qualification.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Paraguay U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Argentina and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Argentina U20 vs Paraguay U20 kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Argentina and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Jose Antonio Anzoategui in Puerto la Cruz, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Argentina U20 team news

Goalkeeper Jeremias Martinet will aim for his third clean sheet of the competition.

Elsewhere, Santiago Hidalgo, Maher Carrizo and captain Claudio Echeverri are likely to feature in the final third.

Paraguay U20 team news

Albirrojita head coach Pedro Sarabia is likely to name an unchanged line-up from the Uruguay win.

Facundo Insfran will look to register back-to-back clean sheets in goal, Tiago Caballero spearheads the attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ARG Last 2 matches PA2 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Paraguay U20 2 - 1 Argentina U20

Paraguay U20 1 - 1 Argentina U20 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

