Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Argentina vs Switzerland: Match details

World Cup - Quarter Finals Kansas City Stadium

Argentina vs Switzerland will kick-off on 12 July 2026 at 01:00 GMT and 21:00 EST (11 July).

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Reigning champions hunt final-four spot against resilient Swiss block

A captivating David vs Goliath narrative takes centre stage in the quarter-finals as reigning world champions Argentina face a disciplined Switzerland side at the Kansas City Stadium. Lionel Scaloni leads an experienced La Albiceleste team that continues to display immense steel, digging deep into their technical and psychological reserves to maintain a dramatic, unrelenting title defence.

Standing in their way is a highly pragmatic Switzerland side under Murat Yakin. The Swiss arrive in Missouri having never lost or even trailed at any point during their entire World Cup campaign, including qualifiers. While Argentina carries the immense weight of expectation to retain global glory, the single-elimination nature of the quarter-finals means Switzerland will relish the opportunity to engineer an historic upset and claim their first-ever semi-final berth.

How La Albiceleste and the Rossocrociati got here

Argentina's route to the final eight has been defined by late, pulse-raising drama. After sweeping through Group J with a perfect nine-point haul, Scaloni's men survived consecutive knockout scares. In a wild Round of 16 clash against Egypt, Argentina trailed 2-0 with just 11 minutes of normal time remaining before launching a breathtaking fightback. Goals from Cristian Romero, a redeemed Lionel Messi, and an extra-time header from Enzo Fernández completed a legendary 3-2 victory, extending their unbeaten World Cup streak to 11 matches since 2022.

Switzerland has built its success on a foundation of absolute defensive solidity and tournament resilience. After finishing top of Group B ahead of co-hosts Canada, Yakin's charges delivered a professional 2-0 victory over Algeria in the Round of 32. They followed it up by executing a masterclass in spatial denial against Colombia in the Round of 16, holding the South American giants scoreless through 120 minutes before displaying flawless nerves to advance via a dramatic penalty shootout.

Read more: How to get Argentina vs Switzerland tickets: World Cup prices, Quarterfinal fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Major fitness scares and strategic midfield configurations anchor choices

Tactical preparation for this cross-continental clash revolves heavily around a massive injury concern in the European camp. Emerging Swiss starlet Johan Manzambi, who has taken the tournament by storm with three goals, is facing a race against time to overcome a knee injury that forced him to miss the Round of 16. AC Milan's Ardon Jashari is on standby to deputise again, forming an ultra-experienced, defensive-minded engine room alongside Remo Freuler and captain Granit Xhaka. Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez remain sidelined, training individually.

Argentina enters the quarter-final boasting a completely healthy and fully fit 26-man roster. Scaloni faces an enviable selection dilemma in the final third, weighing whether to deploy the industrial running of Julián Álvarez or the physical presence of Lautaro Martínez alongside his legendary captain. A secondary battle persists at left-back, where veteran Nicolás Tagliafico is fighting Facundo Medina for the starting role to insulate the central defensive pairing.

Central overload channels vs disciplined mid-blocks to decide terms

The tactical chess match in Kansas City will be fought entirely in the middle of the park. Argentina’s blueprint relies on absolute positional control and fluid rotation in the half-spaces. Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul will look to consistently manipulate passing lanes to supply Lionel Messi. The 39-year-old maestro enters the tie leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals, operating as a deep-lying playmaker capable of unpicking stubborn lines with unique technical quality.

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Switzerland’s strategy will centre on absolute structural restriction and rapid vertical counters. Knowing Argentina's tendency to leave their backline exposed during sustained attacking phases, Xhaka and Freuler will look to set a compact low-to-mid block to cut off central passing avenues. From there, the Swiss will aim to spring directly into wide channels, utilising the pace of Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas to exploit spaces left by advancing Argentinian full-backs and feed Breel Embolo.

Settled structures face ultimate examination

Argentina faces the ultimate test of patience against a rigid Swiss defensive wall that has yet to concede a goal in knockout football and has effectively managed tournament tempos.

Switzerland faces the daunting task of containing an historically clinical Argentine attack that has scored at least twice in 11 consecutive World Cup outings. Success relies entirely on their defensive lines preventing Messi from gaining half a yard around the edge of the box.

Likely Argentina XI vs Switzerland

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez

Likely Switzerland XI vs Argentina

Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Argentina vs Switzerland facts & figures

Switzerland has never defeated Argentina in any football competition. Argentina has outscored Switzerland 15-3 across their historical encounters.

Switzerland is playing in its first World Cup quarter-final in 72 years, having last reached this stage as hosts in 1954.

Lionel Messi leads the 2026 tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals. He has scored in six consecutive competitive internationals.

Switzerland entered the quarter-finals on the back of consecutive clean sheets, advancing past Colombia on penalties (4-3) after a 0-0 draw in the Round of 16.

Argentina advanced to this stage after trailing Egypt 2-0, scoring three goals after the 78th minute to secure an dramatic 3-2 win.

Argentina 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (River Plate), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Switzerland 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Marvin Keller (Young Boys), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient).

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Inter Milan), Aurele Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart), Miro Muheim (Hamburg), Ricardo Rodriguez (Real Betis), Silvan Widmer (Mainz).

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Pisa), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (AC Milan), Johan Manzambi (Freiburg), Fabian Rieder (Augsburg), Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas (both Sevilla), Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), Denis Zakaria (Monaco).

Attackers: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Breel Embolo (Stade Rennais), Cedric Itten (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest), Noah Okafor (Leeds United).

Team news & squads

Argentina are managed by Lionel Scaloni, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the quarter-final. Switzerland head into the match under Murat Yakin with no probable lineup confirmed at this stage. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off for both sides.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina arrive in Kansas City with five wins from five World Cup matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt on July 7, having also beaten Cabo Verde 3-2 in the round of 16. Earlier in the tournament, they defeated Jordan 3-1, Austria 2-0, and Algeria 3-0, showing consistent attacking output throughout the group stage and beyond.

Switzerland have four wins and one draw from their last five matches, conceding just two goals in the process. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Colombia on July 7, with the Swiss advancing via penalty shootout. Prior to that, they beat Algeria 2-0 and Canada 2-1, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw against Qatar at the start of the group stage. They beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their most convincing performance of the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2014 World Cup on July 1, when Argentina edged Switzerland 1-0 in the round of 16 in a match that went to extra time. Before that, the two nations met in a friendly in February 2012, with Argentina winning 3-1 in Switzerland. Their only other recorded meeting in this dataset ended 1-1, also a friendly played in Switzerland in June 2007. Across the three matches on record, Argentina hold two wins to Switzerland's none, with one draw.

Standings

Switzerland finished top of Group B at the 2026 World Cup, while Argentina won Group J to advance to the knockout rounds as group leaders.