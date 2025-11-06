How to watch today's App State vs Georgia Southern NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will be up against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday in what is a long-standing rivalry.

The App State have a 4-4 overall record but are down by 1-3 in the conference. In their latest encounter, they went down to Old Dominion 21-24. This slender loss might act as a motivation for them to pounce upon Georgia Southern and register a strong victory at home.

The Eagles have a 3-5 overall record and have won just once in their last three fixtures. Their latest match saw them lose out to Arkansas State; however, they displayed a strong offensive gameplay against Georgia State, where they won by a margin of 41-24. They will be keen to cause a setback to App State when they travel to Boone on Thursday.

App State vs Georgia Southern: Date and kick-off time

The App State vs Georgia Southern game will be played on November 6 at the Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Date November 6, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT Venue Kidd Brewer Stadium Location Boone, North Carolina

How to watch App State vs Georgia Southern on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

App State vs Georgia Southern Team News

App State Team News

The App State will be missing the services of tight ends Izayah Cummings, who has succumbed to a season-ending leg injury, and Jared Gibble, who will miss this game with an undisclosed injury.

Georgia Southern Team News

Georgia Southern will miss wide receiver Josh Dallas, whose injury remains undisclosed. Offensive lineman Caelan Williams, tight end River Helms, running back David Mbadinga, and tight end Elija Walton, among others, remain questionable heading into the clash.