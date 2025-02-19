How to watch today's Antigua Guatemala vs Seattle Sounders CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Antigua Guatemala and Seattle Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders head to Estadio Pensativo to take on Antigua Guatemala in their opening game at the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday.

While the Green Bellies are second on the Guatemalan Liga Nacional Clausura standings table, the Sounders will play their first competitive game of the new season here ahead of their 2025 MLS opener against Charlotte.

How to watch Antigua Guatemala vs Seattle Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Antigua Guatemala and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX (with Sling TV) and Fox Soccer Plus.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Antigua Guatemala vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Pensativo

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Antigua Guatemala and Seattle Sounders will be played at Estadio Pensativo in Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Wednesday, February 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Antigua Guatemala team news

Boosted by the 6-0 league win against Xinabajul, Antigua manager Javier Lopez will field a strong line-up with the likes of Dewinder Bradley, Diego Fernandez and Diego Santis making up the XI.

Seattle Sounders team news

Wrapping up the 2025 pre-season unbeaten, the Rave Green head coach Brian Schmetzer will be positive about his side's objective of "scoring more goals".

While the club have re-signed Albert Rusnak and added Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola to their roster, fit-again Pedro de la Vega should feature in the final third, with Jordan Morris starting up front.

