Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Super Lig match between Ankaragucu and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray aim to make it 10 straight wins in all competitions as they face Ankaragucu in a Super Lig encounter at the Eryaman Stadium on Sunday.

Okan Buruk's side suffered their last defeat 14 games ago when they went down by a solitary goal against Copenhagen in a Champions League tie, last picking up a 3-2 win over Sparta Prague in their Europa League knockout round play-offs first leg game as they got transferred to the European second-tier club competition.

While the Lions will want to continue leading the domestic table at the end of matchday 26, the home side will attempt to return to winning ways after back-to-back away defeats following the 1-0 loss at Konyaspor at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET Venue: Eryaman Stadium

The Super Lig match between Ankaragucu and Galatasaray will be played at the Eryaman Stadium in Ankara, Turkey.

It will kick off at 11 am ET on Sunday, February 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS Connect, Fanatiz and Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial).

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ankaragucu team news

As for the hosts, defender Alper Uludag remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Ali Sowe, Olimpiu Morutan and Renaldo Cephas should combine in attack, with Tolga Cigerci supporting through the middle.

Ankaragucu possible XI: Gungordu; Kitsiou, Radakovic, Mujakic, Hanousek; Pedrinho, Cigerci, Guneren; Morutan, Cephas, Sowe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ozbir, Gungordu Defenders: Mujakic, Radakovic, Cankaya, Cetin, Unyay, Can, Karatas, Hanousek, Dursun, Bilazer, Kitsiou Midfielders: Cigerci, Guneren, Turkmen, Pedrinho, Ekri, Bekiroglu, Saponara, Tepecik, Flips, Chatzigiovanis, Rodrigues, Morutan Forwards: Sowe, Bajic, Macheda, Astanakulov, Cephas, Bassogog

Galatasaray team news

January signing Serge Aurier is ruled out with a back injury, while Hakim Ziyech is set to be sidelined until around next month due to a thigh injury.

Mauro Icardi will continue up front, with Dries Mertens occupying the number 10 position.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Boey, Nelsson, Sanchez, B.A. Yilmaz; Demirbay, Torreira; Zaha, Mertens, Akturkoglu; Icardi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz Defenders: Sanchez, Nelsson, Bardakci, Yesilyurt, Kohn, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Ayhan, Aydin, E. Akman, Ndombele, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Demiroglu, Zaha

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Ankaragucu and Galatasaray across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 30, 2023 Galatasaray 2-1 Ankaragucu Super Lig May 30, 2023 Ankaragucu 1-4 Galatasaray Super Lig January 4, 2023 Galatasaray 2-1 Ankaragucu Super Lig March 3, 2021 Ankaragucu 2-1 Galatasaray Super Lig October 31, 2020 Galatasaray 1-0 Ankaragucu Super Lig

Useful links