Angel City vs North Carolina Courage: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angel City will take on North Carolina Courage in the NWSL at the BMO Stadium on Sunday.

Angel City are 10th in the standings with four points from as many games. They have won only one game this season and will be desperate to add to that tally. North Carolina are third in the standings, having won three out of their first four matches. They have the better momentum heading into this fixture.

Angel City vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

Date: April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Angel City vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and CBS Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC team news

Forward Jun Endo suffered a ligament injury during the club’s preseason training camp in Melbourne.

Last week, five Angel City players, including goalkeeper Didi Haračić, defender Megan Reid, defender Jasmyne Spencer, midfielder Rocky Rodríguez, and midfielder Lily Nabet, made their season debut with strong showings. This match marked Rodríguez's inaugural start for Angel City after she was acquired in the offseason, having been sidelined at the season's start due to concussion protocol.

Angel City FC possible XI: Anderson; Riley, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola; Dougherty Howard, Henry, Fuller; A. Thompson, Bright, Emslie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Nielsen, Vignola, Curry, Eddy Midfielders: Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Henry, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond Forwards: Leroux, Phair, Emslie, A. Thompson, Bright, Johnson

North Carolina Courage team news

Ashley Sanchez has lived up to expectations and even exceeded them. She currently stands third in the league for chances created, having made 11, and has been instrumental in scoring or assisting goals in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Tyler Lussi made a significant impact with a goal and an assist in the 2-0 victory against Portland. This marked the third instance in her career where she contributed multiple goals in a single match, the first since 2019.

There are no fresh injuries being reported from the North Carolina Courage camp.

North Carolina predicted XI: Murphy, Rauch, Kurtz, Williams, Berkely, O'Sullivan, Miura, Matsukubo, Sanchez, Lussi, Hopkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Bova, Hancuff Defenders: Kurtz, Dorsey, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, Collins, McCutcheon, St-Georges, Johnson Midfielders: Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Schilke, Matsukubo, Pickett Forwards: Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi, Wingate

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/07/23 Angel City 2 - 1 North Carolina Courage NWSL 21/05/23 North Carolina Courage 0 - 0 Angel City NWSL 15/09/22 North Carolina Courage 1 - 0 Angel City NWSL 30/04/22 Angel City 2 - 1 North Carolina Courage NWSL

