Angel City vs Houston Dash: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angel City will take on Houston Dash up next in the NWSL at the BMO Stadium on Sunday.

Angel City are ninth in the standings with 10 points from their first seven games, whereas Houston are struggling down in 13th with eight points. The hosts are in a better shape heading into this tie as well, having won three out of their last five games. The visitors, on the other hand, have recorded only one win so far this season and will be desperate for points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Angel City FC vs Houston Dash kick-off time

Date: May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Angel City FC vs Houston Dash online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC team news

Head coach Becki Tweed is expected to continue with the similar XI from the last four games, during which they have picked three wins.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Gorden, Reid, Curry; Dougherty Howard, Nabet, Rodrigues; A. Thompson, Leroux, Emslie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Curry, Eddy, Gorden, Mathias, Riley, Reid, G. Thompson, Vignola, Spencer Midfielders: Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond Forwards: Bright, Phair, Emslie, Endo, Johnson, Leroux, Phair, Press, A. Thompson

Houston Dash team news

Houston Dash have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against Gotham on Wednesday. They will be desperate for a win as they have managed to win only one out of their first seven matches.

They will be without the services of Allysha Chapman and Katie Lind who are both out on maternity leave.

Houston predicted XI: Campbell, Nielsen, Jacobs, Puntigam, Rubensson, Bachmann, Andressa, West, Hirst, Ordóñez, Alozie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alvarado, Campbell, Madden Defenders: Desiano, Harris, Jacobs, Peterson, Soto Midfielders: Van Zanten, Solaun, Schmidt, Rubensson, Puntigam, Olivieri, Hirst, Alves, Briede Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Gareis, Kizer, Nagasato, Ordonez, Patterson, Sanchez, West

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/10/23 Houston Dash 1 - 2 Angel City NWSL 26/06/23 Angel City 0 - 0 Houston Dash NWSL 12/09/22 Houston Dash 1 - 1 Angel City NWSL 08/06/22 Angel City 0 - 0 Houston Dash NWSL

Useful links