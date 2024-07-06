This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Angel City vs Gotham FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City and Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champions Gotham FC are headed to LA for a clash against Angel City at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

The Goths were held to a 1-1 draw by Seattle Reign last weekend, while Becki Tweed's side came off a 3-0 loss against Orlando Pride.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Angel City vs Gotham FC kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 6, 2024
Kick-off time:7 pm PT / 10 pm ET
Venue:BMO Stadium

The NWSL match between Angel City and Gotham FC will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Saturday, July 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Angel City vs Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

NWSL+Watch here
IONWatch here

In the US, the NWSL match between Angel City and Gotham FC will be available to watch and stream online live through ION.

Globally, fans can watch the live action on NWSL+, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Angel City team news

Sydney Leroux and Co. will look to end a two-match barren run in front of goal.

Tweed could introduce Meggie Dougherty Howard alongside Rocky Rodriguez in the middle among the changes, but Kennedy Fuller, Claire Emslie and Alyssa Thompson should continue in support of Leroux upfront.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Reid, Gorden, G. Thompson; Dougherty Howard, Rodriguez; Fuller, Emslie, A. Thompson; Leroux

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson
Defenders:Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy
Midfielders:Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond
Forwards:Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Gotham FC team news

Head coach Juan Carlos Amoros is likely to name a similar line-up to an extent.

However, despite scoring last time out, Rose Lavelle may start on the bench on Saturday as Yazmeen Ryan and McCall Zerboni push for starts.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Freeman; Martin; Dunn, Sheehan, Ryan, Zerboni; Stevens

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller
Defenders:Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez
Midfielders:Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan
Forwards:Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Angel City and Gotham FC across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
June 8, 2024Gotham FC 2-1 Angel CityNWSL
July 2, 2023Gotham FC 0-0 Angel CityNWSL
March 26, 2023Angel City 1-2 Gotham FCNWSL
August 28, 2022Gotham FC 1-3 Angel CityNWSL
May 29, 2022Angel City 0-1 Gotham FCNWSL

Useful links

