Angel City vs Gotham FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City and Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champions Gotham FC are headed to LA for a clash against Angel City at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

The Goths were held to a 1-1 draw by Seattle Reign last weekend, while Becki Tweed's side came off a 3-0 loss against Orlando Pride.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Angel City vs Gotham FC kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The NWSL match between Angel City and Gotham FC will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Saturday, July 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Angel City vs Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the NWSL match between Angel City and Gotham FC will be available to watch and stream online live through ION.

Globally, fans can watch the live action on NWSL+, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Angel City team news

Sydney Leroux and Co. will look to end a two-match barren run in front of goal.

Tweed could introduce Meggie Dougherty Howard alongside Rocky Rodriguez in the middle among the changes, but Kennedy Fuller, Claire Emslie and Alyssa Thompson should continue in support of Leroux upfront.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Reid, Gorden, G. Thompson; Dougherty Howard, Rodriguez; Fuller, Emslie, A. Thompson; Leroux

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy Midfielders: Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond Forwards: Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Gotham FC team news

Head coach Juan Carlos Amoros is likely to name a similar line-up to an extent.

However, despite scoring last time out, Rose Lavelle may start on the bench on Saturday as Yazmeen Ryan and McCall Zerboni push for starts.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Freeman; Martin; Dunn, Sheehan, Ryan, Zerboni; Stevens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller Defenders: Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan Forwards: Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Angel City and Gotham FC across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 8, 2024 Gotham FC 2-1 Angel City NWSL July 2, 2023 Gotham FC 0-0 Angel City NWSL March 26, 2023 Angel City 1-2 Gotham FC NWSL August 28, 2022 Gotham FC 1-3 Angel City NWSL May 29, 2022 Angel City 0-1 Gotham FC NWSL

