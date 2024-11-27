How to watch today's Club America vs Toluca Liga MX Apertura quarter-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America and Toluca will face off in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura quarter-finals at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Wednesday.

While Toluca qualified for the Apertura 2024 Liga MX final phase by virtue of finishing second in the regular season, Aguilas made it through as the No. 7 seed side at Tijuana's cost - although the latter would go on to beat Atlas to become the 8-seed team.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura quarter-final match between Club America and Toluca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Club America vs Toluca kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio Azul

The Liga MX Apertura quarter-final match between Club America and Toluca will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Wednesday, November 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Club America team news

While forward Victor Davila is ruled out with a broken leg, Henry Martin and Diego Valdes are doubt due to thigh and muscle injuries respectively.

Erick Sanchez, who came in as skipper Henry's replacement in the Tijuana win, is likely to lead the line.

Toluca team news

Defender Juan Escobar is sidelined through injury, while goalkeeper Luis Garcia is a doubt due to a knee problem.

Luan, Jesus Angulo and Paulinho, who were all on the scoresheet when the two sides last met on the final matchday of the regular season, are all set for starts.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

