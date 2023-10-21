Club America vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between America and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will be looking to extend their lead atop the 2023-24 Liga MX standings when they host Santos Laguna at the Aztec Stadium on Saturday.

The Eagles are on a good run, having won their last three league games and coming into the tie on the back of a 2-0 win over Chivas in a friendly.

Whereas the Warriors are 13 points behind Saturday's opponents as Pablo Repetto's men will be looking to return to winning ways after last suffering a 2-0 loss against Leon.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club America vs Santos Laguna kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Aztec Stadium

The Liga MX match between Club America and Santos Laguna will be played at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET on October 21 in the United States (US).

How to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN and Fubo, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

America boss Andre Jardine has a couple of absentees for the game as Israel Reyes Romero and Nestor Araujo are ruled out with head and knee injuries, respectively.

As such the line-up is expected to remain majorly unchanged from the 2-1 league win over Mazatlan with Julian Quinones leading the attack, with Diego Valdes supporting from the number 10 position. Igor Lichnovsky, who was also among the goals against Mazatlan, will feature at the back.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Lara, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Fuentes; Naveda, Sanchez; Zendejas, Valdes, B. Rodriguez; Quinones

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: Caceres, Lichnovsky, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Rodriguez, Martinez

Santos Laguna team news

With nearly two weeks rest, Repetto is also likely to name a similar XI despite suffering a loss the last time out. However, with Felix Torres suspended after a straight red in the Leon defeat, Alejandro Gomez should slot in at the back.

Javier Correa is also facing a ban after being sent off in the same game, while Doria, Ismael Govea and Carlos Acevedo are sidelined through injuries.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Holguin; R. Lopez, Gomez, H. Rodriguez, Campos; Cervantes, A. Lopez; E. Rodriguez, Brunetta, Vergara; Preciado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramirez, Garcia, Lajud, Holguin Defenders: H. Rodriguez, Gomez, Campos, R. Lopez Midfielders: Cervantes, Aquino, A. Lopez, Prieto, Brunetta, Vergara, Gonzalez, E. Rodriguez, Medina Forwards: Preciado, Munoz, Ocejo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Feb 4, 2023 Santos Laguna 2-2 America Liga MX Sep 14, 2022 America 3-3 Santos Laguna Liga MX Feb 12, 2022 Santos Laguna 2-3 America Liga MX Oct 19, 2021 America 2-1 Santos Laguna Liga MX Jul 4, 2021 Santos Laguna 0-1 America Club Friendlies

Useful links