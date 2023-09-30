Club America vs Pumas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Club America can go atop the Liga MX standings when they welcome Pumas to the Aztec Stadium on Saturday.
Andre Jardine's men, who last recorded a 1-1 draw with Toluca, are currently a point from the top spot. With San Luis suffering a 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul earlier on Saturday, the Eagles can now go two points clear at the summit.
On the other hand, Pumas can also take advantage of Juarez losing 5-1 to Club Tijuana to move into the top-three. Antonio Mohamed's side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Puebla.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Club America vs Pumas kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Aztec Stadium
The Mexican Liga MX match between Club America and Pumas UNAM will be played at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 8:45 pm ET on September 30 in the United States (US).
How to watch Club America vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
RELATED:
Team news & squads
Club America team news
Sebastian Caceres is doubtful due to a muscular problem, while Israel Reyes and Nestor Araujo are ruled out through hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.
Julian Quinones should continue as the lone forward, with the rest of the squad also likely to remain unchanged.
Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvare, Lichnovsky, Juarez, Fuentes; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Suarez, Valdes, Rodriguez; Quinones
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina
|Defenders:
|Caceres, Lichnovsky, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
|Midfielders:
|Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez
|Forwards:
|Quinones, Martin, Rodriguez, Martinez
Pumas team news
The visitors have a clean health bill for their trip to the Aztec Stadium.
Pumas boss Mohamed could think of deploying Christian Tabo alongside Gabriel Fernandez in attack, with Cesar Huerta continuing on left wing and Eduardo Salvio on the opposite side.
Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Monroy, Silva, Magallan, Aldrete; Salvio, Lopez, Caicedo, Huerta; Fernandez, Tabo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alcala, Gonzalez
|Defenders:
|Silva, Magallan, Ortiz, Galindo, Aldrete, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy
|Midfielders:
|Rivas, Molina, Caicedo, Trigos, Lopez, Salvio, Tabo, Gutierrez
|Forwards:
|Dinenno, Del Prete, Fernandez, Huerta
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 22, 2023
|Club America 1-1 Pumas
|Liga MX
|Dec 23, 2022
|Club America 0-2 Pumas
|Copa por Mexico
|Aug 13, 2022
|Pumas 0-3 Club America
|Liga MX
|Feb 26, 2022
|Pumas 0-0 Club America
|Liga MX
|Nov 27, 2021
|Club America 1-3 Pumas
|Liga MX