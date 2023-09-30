Club America vs Pumas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between America and Pumas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America can go atop the Liga MX standings when they welcome Pumas to the Aztec Stadium on Saturday.

Andre Jardine's men, who last recorded a 1-1 draw with Toluca, are currently a point from the top spot. With San Luis suffering a 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul earlier on Saturday, the Eagles can now go two points clear at the summit.

On the other hand, Pumas can also take advantage of Juarez losing 5-1 to Club Tijuana to move into the top-three. Antonio Mohamed's side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Puebla.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club America vs Pumas kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:45 pm ET Venue: Aztec Stadium

The Mexican Liga MX match between Club America and Pumas UNAM will be played at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:45 pm ET on September 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch Club America vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Sebastian Caceres is doubtful due to a muscular problem, while Israel Reyes and Nestor Araujo are ruled out through hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

Julian Quinones should continue as the lone forward, with the rest of the squad also likely to remain unchanged.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvare, Lichnovsky, Juarez, Fuentes; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Suarez, Valdes, Rodriguez; Quinones

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: Caceres, Lichnovsky, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Rodriguez, Martinez

Pumas team news

The visitors have a clean health bill for their trip to the Aztec Stadium.

Pumas boss Mohamed could think of deploying Christian Tabo alongside Gabriel Fernandez in attack, with Cesar Huerta continuing on left wing and Eduardo Salvio on the opposite side.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Monroy, Silva, Magallan, Aldrete; Salvio, Lopez, Caicedo, Huerta; Fernandez, Tabo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Silva, Magallan, Ortiz, Galindo, Aldrete, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy Midfielders: Rivas, Molina, Caicedo, Trigos, Lopez, Salvio, Tabo, Gutierrez Forwards: Dinenno, Del Prete, Fernandez, Huerta

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 22, 2023 Club America 1-1 Pumas Liga MX Dec 23, 2022 Club America 0-2 Pumas Copa por Mexico Aug 13, 2022 Pumas 0-3 Club America Liga MX Feb 26, 2022 Pumas 0-0 Club America Liga MX Nov 27, 2021 Club America 1-3 Pumas Liga MX

Useful links