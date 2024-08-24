How to watch today's Club America vs Puebla Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following their Leagues Cup quarter-finals exit, Club America will turn their focus to Liga MX as Aguilas play hosts to Puebla at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday.

America is ahead of Puebla by two points on the Apertura standings table despite the latter playing an extra game. La Franja faced a 1-2 loss to Monterrey last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Club America and Puebla will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Club America vs Puebla kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX match between Club America and Puebla will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET on Saturday, August 24, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Kevin Alvarez, Igor Lichnovsky, Rodrigo Aguirre and Alejandro Zendejas are the injury absentees for the home side, while Javairo Dilrosun remains a doubt due to a thigh problem.

On loan from Leon, Jose Ivan Rodrigues would partner captain Henry Martin in attack.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Reyes, Caceres, Juarez, Borja; Fidalgo, Dos Santos, Sanchez; Valdes; Martin, J. Rodriguez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Reyes, Caceres, Araujo, Calderon, Lara, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez Midfielders: Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez Forwards: Hernandez, Martin

Puebla team news

While Lucas Cavallini is ruled out with an ACL injury, Facundo Waller is doubtful due to a muscle problem.

Chivas loanee Santiago Ormeno will start upfront for the visitors.

Puebla possible XI: Jimenez; Ferrareis, Gularte, Orona, Olmedo, Angulo; Castillo, P. Gonzalez, De Buen, Herrera; Ormeno.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez Defenders: Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez Midfielders: P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, L. Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Waller, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar Forwards: Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, E. Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Club America and Puebla across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 26, 2024 Puebla 1-2 Club America Liga MX July 15, 2023 Club America 3-0 Puebla Liga MX January 21, 2023 Club America 2-2 Puebla Liga MX October 15, 2022 Club America 5-1 Puebla Liga MX October 12, 2022 Puebla 1-6 Club America Liga MX

