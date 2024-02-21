Club America vs Mazatlan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Mazatlan, as well as kick-off time and team news

Club America will be looking to make the Liga MX top-four when they welcome Mazatlan to Estadio Azteca on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered a 2-1 loss at Pachuca last weekend, while Mazatlan aim to extend their unbeaten league run to three games following a 2-2 draw against Chivas.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club America vs Mazatlan kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX match between Club America and Mazatlan will be played at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10 pm ET on Wednesday, February 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Club America vs Mazatlan online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through UniMas, TUDN, TUDNxtra, Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial) and DirecTV Stream.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Head coach Andre Jardine is expected to field a similar line-up despite facing a loss the last time out.

The duo of Diego Valdes and Richard Sanchez, who missed the game against Pachuca, will remain doubts here too.

Javairo Dilrosun made his America debut in the same game after completing his move from Feyenoord, and should feature alongside Julian Quinones in attack once again.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, I. Reyes, Lichnovsky, Calderon; Zendejas, Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Dilrosun, Quinones, J. Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Mazatlan team news

Midfielder Mauro Lainez faces time-out pertaining to disciplinary and transfer issues, while Jose Maduena, Bryan Colula, Josue Colman, Ventura Alvarado and Eduard Bello are all injury doubts.

However, Bello could be able to make it on time after recovering from a thigh problem.

Meanwhile, Lucas Merolla remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Bello, Almada, Olivas, Diaz; Intriago, Flores; Del Prete, Montano, Barcenas; Amarilla

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Almada, Olivas, Alvarado, Sanchez, Diaz, Escoboza, Rodriguez, Colula, Maduena Midfielders: Intriago, Meraz, Esquivel, Flores, Montano, Benedetti, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello Forwards: Del Prete, Amarilla, Rubio, Camacho, Plaza, Moreno, Valadez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Club America and Mazatlan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 6, 2023 Mazatlan 1-2 America Liga MX January 28, 2023 America 6-0 Mazatlan Liga MX August 26, 2022 Mazatlan 1-3 America Liga MX February 16, 2022 Mazatlan 2-1 America Liga MX September 11, 2021 America 2-0 Mazatlan Liga MX

