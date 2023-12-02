Club America vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between America and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Aztec Stadium is set to host the second-leg clash of the Liga MX quarter-final between Club America and Leon on Saturday.

The first-leg match ended in a 2-2 draw at Estadio Leon on Wednesday, where the home side's lead was canceled twice by America's Henry Martin. Paul Bellon and Nicolas Lopez were the scorers for the Green Bellies.

Club America vs Leon kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Aztec Stadium

The Mexican Liga MX match between Club America and Leon will be played at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on December 2 in the United States (US).

How to watch Club America vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Univision.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Midfielder Brian Rodriguez is out with a knee injury for the hosts.

Eagles manager Andre Jardine may opt to start with Kevin Alvarez ahead of Miguel Layun at right-back, with the rest of the XI expected to remain unchanged.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Fuentes; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, Quinones; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Leon team news

Defender Osvaldo Rodriguez and midfielder Lucas Romero are doubts on account of a thigh problem and concussion, respectively.

Leon boss Nicolas Larcamon could use a 4-4-2 arrangement for the second leg tie, as Osvaldo Rodriguez starting at left-back would allow Elias Hernandez to venture further up.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Moreno, Frias, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, E. Hernandez; Vinas, Lopez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Fernandez, Sanchez, Moreno, Mena, E. Hernandez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Alvarado, Rubio, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 29, 2023 Leon 2-2 Club America Liga MX August 26, 2023 Club America 1-1 Leon Liga MX April 1, 2023 Club America 2-2 Leon Liga MX July 31, 2022 Leon 3-2 Club America Liga MX June 22, 2022 Club America 5-2 Leon Club Friendlies

