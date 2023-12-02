Club America vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The Aztec Stadium is set to host the second-leg clash of the Liga MX quarter-final between Club America and Leon on Saturday.
The first-leg match ended in a 2-2 draw at Estadio Leon on Wednesday, where the home side's lead was canceled twice by America's Henry Martin. Paul Bellon and Nicolas Lopez were the scorers for the Green Bellies.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Club America vs Leon kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 2, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Aztec Stadium
The Mexican Liga MX match between Club America and Leon will be played at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on December 2 in the United States (US).
How to watch Club America vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Univision.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
RELATED:
Team news & squads
Club America team news
Midfielder Brian Rodriguez is out with a knee injury for the hosts.
Eagles manager Andre Jardine may opt to start with Kevin Alvarez ahead of Miguel Layun at right-back, with the rest of the XI expected to remain unchanged.
Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Fuentes; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, Quinones; Martin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina
|Defenders:
|I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
|Midfielders:
|Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez
|Forwards:
|Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez
Leon team news
Defender Osvaldo Rodriguez and midfielder Lucas Romero are doubts on account of a thigh problem and concussion, respectively.
Leon boss Nicolas Larcamon could use a 4-4-2 arrangement for the second leg tie, as Osvaldo Rodriguez starting at left-back would allow Elias Hernandez to venture further up.
Leon possible XI: Cota; Moreno, Frias, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, E. Hernandez; Vinas, Lopez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cota, Blanco
|Defenders:
|Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez
|Midfielders:
|Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Fernandez, Sanchez, Moreno, Mena, E. Hernandez
|Forwards:
|Lopez, Vinas, Alvarado, Rubio, Leon
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 29, 2023
|Leon 2-2 Club America
|Liga MX
|August 26, 2023
|Club America 1-1 Leon
|Liga MX
|April 1, 2023
|Club America 2-2 Leon
|Liga MX
|July 31, 2022
|Leon 3-2 Club America
|Liga MX
|June 22, 2022
|Club America 5-2 Leon
|Club Friendlies