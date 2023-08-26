Club America vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news

Club America will play host to Leon in a Liga MX encounter at Aztec Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams come into the tie on the back of mixed results of late, with Leon a point behind America on the league standings.

However, following a last-16 exit at the 2023 Leagues Cup, the Eagles have a game in hand. Andre Jardine's men have since played a two-goal draw against Atlas and defeated Necaxa 3-2 in midweek.

Leon lasted until the last 32 stage at the Leagues Cup and returned to domestic action with a 2-1 win over Mazatlan, but suffered a 3-0 loss against Atletico San Luis in their last outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club America vs Leon kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 9pm ET Venue: Aztec Stadium

The Liga MX match between Club America and Leon will be played at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9pm ET on August 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch Club America vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Univision and TUDN, and is available to stream online live through Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Leo Suarez, who started on the bench in the Necaxa win, may replace Alex Zendejas here.

However, otherwise, Jardine tried his best to keep his key players fresh by taking off the likes of Richard Sanchez and Brian Rodriguez towards the end of the last game.

Jonathan Rodriguez, Henry Martin, Sebastian Caceres and Nestor Araujo are sidelined due to injuries.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, I. Reyes, Lara, S. Reyes; Sanchez, Dos Santos; Suarez, Valdes, B. Rodrigues; Quinones

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Lainez, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martinez

Leon team news

Leon boss Nicolas Larcamon comparatively has a full-strength squad at his disposal with the exception of the suspended Lucas Romero after the midfielder's straight red in the Atletico San Luis loss.

As such, Ivan Rodriguez is likely to replace the suspended Romero alongside Fidel Ambriz in the middle.

Ivan Moreno and Osvaldo Rodriguez can be deployed on the flanks, with Angel Mena, Federico Vinas and Alfonso Alvarado as the front three.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Barreiro, Frias, Tesillo; Moreno, I. Rodrigues, Ambriz, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Vinas, Alvarado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Diaz Price, Angulo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Moreno, Mena, E. Hernandez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 1, 2023 Club America 2-2 Leon Liga MX Jul 30, 2022 Leon 3-2 Club America Liga MX Jun 22, 2022 Club America 5-2 Leon Club Friendlies Apr 20, 2022 Club America 2-0 Leon Liga MX Aug 28, 2021 Leon 1-1 Club America Liga MX

Useful links