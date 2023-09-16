This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Club America vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Azteca
team-logo
América Chivas Apertura 2023 Liga MX@Getty
AméricaGuadalajaraLiga MXAmérica vs Guadalajara

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Aztec Stadium is sold out for Saturday's Liga MX Super Clasico encounter between Club America and Guadalaraja (Chivas).

The fixture, the 250th of its kind, will be important for either side's position on the table as the Eagles trail fourth-placed Chivas by two points.

Andre Jardine's side picked up a 3-2 win over Cruz Azul earlier this month, while the Striped Goats' previous league tie ended in a 2-1 loss against Monterrey.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club America vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 16, 2023
Kick-off time:11:10 pm ET
Venue:Aztec Stadium

The Liga MX match between Club America and Chivas will be played at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11:10 pm ET on September 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Club America vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here
FuboWatch here

The game is available to watch and stream live through Univision, TUDN and Fubo, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Igor Lichnovsky América 2023@ClubAmerica

Club America team news

Sebastian Caceres picked up a knock during training, while Nestor Araujo is out with muscular problems. With Israel Reyes also looking unlikely to play a part against Chivas, it should be left for new signing Igor Lichnovsky to make his club debut alongside Ramon Juarez.

It is also unclear whether or not Henry Martin will start, while manager Jardine is expected to take his place in the dugout following a minor operation earlier this week.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Layun, Lichnovsky, Juarez, Fuentes; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; B. Rodriguez, Sanchez, Quinones; Valdes.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina
Defenders:I. Reyes, Lichnovsky, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
Midfielders:Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez
Forwards:Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Chivas team news

On the other hand, Chivas boss Veljko Paunovic has a full squad at his disposal.

Alexis Vega is back in the fold from his international duty with Mexico. Although he missed the side's Monterrey defeat, Vega is likely to replace Cristian Calderon on the left flank.

Chivas possible XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Briseno, Sepulveda, Orozco; Beltran, Gonzalez; Padilla, Alvarado, Vega; Marin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel
Defenders:Orozco, Sepulveda, Briseno, Martinez, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez
Midfielders:Gonzalez, Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, C. Cisneros, Perez, Brigido, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla
Forwards:Vega, Marcias, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 21, 2023Club America 1-3 ChivasLiga MX
May 18, 2023Chivas 0-1 Club AmericaLiga MX
Mar 18, 2023Chivas 2-4 Club AmericaLiga MX
Sep 25, 2022Chivas 1-3 Club AmericaClub Friendlies
Sep 17, 2022Club America 2-1 ChivasLiga MX

