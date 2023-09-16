Club America vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Aztec Stadium is sold out for Saturday's Liga MX Super Clasico encounter between Club America and Guadalaraja (Chivas).

The fixture, the 250th of its kind, will be important for either side's position on the table as the Eagles trail fourth-placed Chivas by two points.

Andre Jardine's side picked up a 3-2 win over Cruz Azul earlier this month, while the Striped Goats' previous league tie ended in a 2-1 loss against Monterrey.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club America vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:10 pm ET Venue: Aztec Stadium

The Liga MX match between Club America and Chivas will be played at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11:10 pm ET on September 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Club America vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through Univision, TUDN and Fubo, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

@ClubAmerica

Club America team news

Sebastian Caceres picked up a knock during training, while Nestor Araujo is out with muscular problems. With Israel Reyes also looking unlikely to play a part against Chivas, it should be left for new signing Igor Lichnovsky to make his club debut alongside Ramon Juarez.

It is also unclear whether or not Henry Martin will start, while manager Jardine is expected to take his place in the dugout following a minor operation earlier this week.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Layun, Lichnovsky, Juarez, Fuentes; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; B. Rodriguez, Sanchez, Quinones; Valdes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Lichnovsky, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Chivas team news

On the other hand, Chivas boss Veljko Paunovic has a full squad at his disposal.

Alexis Vega is back in the fold from his international duty with Mexico. Although he missed the side's Monterrey defeat, Vega is likely to replace Cristian Calderon on the left flank.

Chivas possible XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Briseno, Sepulveda, Orozco; Beltran, Gonzalez; Padilla, Alvarado, Vega; Marin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Sepulveda, Briseno, Martinez, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez Midfielders: Gonzalez, Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, C. Cisneros, Perez, Brigido, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, Marcias, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 21, 2023 Club America 1-3 Chivas Liga MX May 18, 2023 Chivas 0-1 Club America Liga MX Mar 18, 2023 Chivas 2-4 Club America Liga MX Sep 25, 2022 Chivas 1-3 Club America Club Friendlies Sep 17, 2022 Club America 2-1 Chivas Liga MX

Useful links