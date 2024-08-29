How to watch today's Club America Femenil vs Juarez Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Club America Femenil will aim to extend their unbeaten run in Liga MX Femenil to six games when they take on Juarez Femenil at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Thursday.
America enter the game after beating Leon 1-0, while Juarez thrashed Tijuana 4-0 last time out.
How to watch Club America Femenil vs Juarez Femenil online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Juarez will be available to watch and stream online live thorough ViX (with Sling TV).
Club America Femenil vs Juarez Femenil kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
The Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Juarez will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Thursday, August 29, in the US.
Team news & squads
Club America Femenil team news
Scarlette Cameros is likely to feature in attack once again, alongside captain Kiana Palacios leading from the front.
However, owing to the upcoming fixture congestion, Las Aguilas manager Angel Villacampa may make a few alterations or substitutions in the game.
Club America Femenil possible XI: Panos; Enciso, Ki. Rodriguez, Zuazua, Luna; Antonio, Hernandez; Guerrero, Luebbert; Camberos, Palacios.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Panos, Velasco, Del Real
|Defenders:
|Orejel, Ka. Rodriguez, Okeke, Ki. Rodriguez, Enciso, Hernandez, Gutierrez, Luna, Cadena
|Midfielders:
|Guerrero, Granados, Cuevas, Avilez, Soto, Mauleon, Antonio, Saldivar, Luebbert, Zuazua
|Forwards:
|Palacios, Camberos
Juarez Femenil team news
Just like America's Sandra Panos, Juarez goalkeeper Karla Morales will eye another clean sheet.
Prisca Chilufya, Jasmine Casarez and Dayana Martin were on the scoresheet last time out, although Martin may need to be content with a spot on the bench once again.
Juarez Femenil possible XI: Morales; Singano, Rodriguez, Farias, Mejia; Abud, Asantewaa, Market, Kaci; Casarez, Chilufya.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Masciarelli, Hernandez, Morales, Gurrola
|Defenders:
|Mejia, Farias, Lozada, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Bautista, Espinoza, Anchondo, Singano
|Midfielders:
|Castillo, Palafox, Mercado, Martin, Gonzalez, Casarez, Asantewaa, Kaci, Abud, Gurrola
|Forwards:
|Duron, Solis, Chilufya, Monsivais, Blanco
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Club America Femenil and Juarez Femenil across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 4, 2024
|Juarez 1-1 Club America
|Liga MX Femenil
|October 8, 2023
|Club America 5-2 Juarez
|Liga MX Femenil
|May 22, 2023
|Club America 5-1 Juarez
|Liga MX Femenil
|May 19, 2023
|Juarez 1-3 Club America
|Liga MX Femenil
|April 2, 2023
|Juarez 3-3 Club America
|Liga MX Femenil
=