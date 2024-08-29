This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Club America Femenil vs Juarez Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America Femenil will aim to extend their unbeaten run in Liga MX Femenil to six games when they take on Juarez Femenil at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Thursday.

America enter the game after beating Leon 1-0, while Juarez thrashed Tijuana 4-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America Femenil vs Juarez Femenil online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Juarez will be available to watch and stream online live thorough ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Club America Femenil vs Juarez Femenil kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 29, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Juarez will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Thursday, August 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club America Femenil team news

Scarlette Cameros is likely to feature in attack once again, alongside captain Kiana Palacios leading from the front.

However, owing to the upcoming fixture congestion, Las Aguilas manager Angel Villacampa may make a few alterations or substitutions in the game.

Club America Femenil possible XI: Panos; Enciso, Ki. Rodriguez, Zuazua, Luna; Antonio, Hernandez; Guerrero, Luebbert; Camberos, Palacios.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Panos, Velasco, Del Real
Defenders:Orejel, Ka. Rodriguez, Okeke, Ki. Rodriguez, Enciso, Hernandez, Gutierrez, Luna, Cadena
Midfielders:Guerrero, Granados, Cuevas, Avilez, Soto, Mauleon, Antonio, Saldivar, Luebbert, Zuazua
Forwards:Palacios, Camberos

Juarez Femenil team news

Just like America's Sandra Panos, Juarez goalkeeper Karla Morales will eye another clean sheet.

Prisca Chilufya, Jasmine Casarez and Dayana Martin were on the scoresheet last time out, although Martin may need to be content with a spot on the bench once again.

Juarez Femenil possible XI: Morales; Singano, Rodriguez, Farias, Mejia; Abud, Asantewaa, Market, Kaci; Casarez, Chilufya.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Masciarelli, Hernandez, Morales, Gurrola
Defenders:Mejia, Farias, Lozada, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Bautista, Espinoza, Anchondo, Singano
Midfielders:Castillo, Palafox, Mercado, Martin, Gonzalez, Casarez, Asantewaa, Kaci, Abud, Gurrola
Forwards:Duron, Solis, Chilufya, Monsivais, Blanco

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Club America Femenil and Juarez Femenil across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 4, 2024Juarez 1-1 Club AmericaLiga MX Femenil
October 8, 2023Club America 5-2 JuarezLiga MX Femenil
May 22, 2023Club America 5-1 JuarezLiga MX Femenil
May 19, 2023Juarez 1-3 Club AmericaLiga MX Femenil
April 2, 2023Juarez 3-3 Club AmericaLiga MX Femenil

Useful links

