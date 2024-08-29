How to watch today's Club America Femenil vs Juarez Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America Femenil will aim to extend their unbeaten run in Liga MX Femenil to six games when they take on Juarez Femenil at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Thursday.

America enter the game after beating Leon 1-0, while Juarez thrashed Tijuana 4-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America Femenil vs Juarez Femenil online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Juarez will be available to watch and stream online live thorough ViX (with Sling TV).

Club America Femenil vs Juarez Femenil kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Juarez will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Thursday, August 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club America Femenil team news

Scarlette Cameros is likely to feature in attack once again, alongside captain Kiana Palacios leading from the front.

However, owing to the upcoming fixture congestion, Las Aguilas manager Angel Villacampa may make a few alterations or substitutions in the game.

Club America Femenil possible XI: Panos; Enciso, Ki. Rodriguez, Zuazua, Luna; Antonio, Hernandez; Guerrero, Luebbert; Camberos, Palacios.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Velasco, Del Real Defenders: Orejel, Ka. Rodriguez, Okeke, Ki. Rodriguez, Enciso, Hernandez, Gutierrez, Luna, Cadena Midfielders: Guerrero, Granados, Cuevas, Avilez, Soto, Mauleon, Antonio, Saldivar, Luebbert, Zuazua Forwards: Palacios, Camberos

Juarez Femenil team news

Just like America's Sandra Panos, Juarez goalkeeper Karla Morales will eye another clean sheet.

Prisca Chilufya, Jasmine Casarez and Dayana Martin were on the scoresheet last time out, although Martin may need to be content with a spot on the bench once again.

Juarez Femenil possible XI: Morales; Singano, Rodriguez, Farias, Mejia; Abud, Asantewaa, Market, Kaci; Casarez, Chilufya.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Masciarelli, Hernandez, Morales, Gurrola Defenders: Mejia, Farias, Lozada, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Bautista, Espinoza, Anchondo, Singano Midfielders: Castillo, Palafox, Mercado, Martin, Gonzalez, Casarez, Asantewaa, Kaci, Abud, Gurrola Forwards: Duron, Solis, Chilufya, Monsivais, Blanco

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Club America Femenil and Juarez Femenil across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 4, 2024 Juarez 1-1 Club America Liga MX Femenil October 8, 2023 Club America 5-2 Juarez Liga MX Femenil May 22, 2023 Club America 5-1 Juarez Liga MX Femenil May 19, 2023 Juarez 1-3 Club America Liga MX Femenil April 2, 2023 Juarez 3-3 Club America Liga MX Femenil

