America de Cali vs Atletico Nacional: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Primera A match between America de Cali and Atletico Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

America de Cali will take on Atletico Nacional in the Primera A fixture at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium on Sunday. The visitors won their first game of the season and will be looking to build up momentum with wins in the bag.

Atletico Nacional beat Alianza 3-1 in their campaign opener which includes three goals from the spot. America de Cali's opening-day defeat also had a penalty goal but it was converted by the opposition to hand them a 0-1 loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

America de Cali vs Atletico Nacional kick-off time

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 6.10 pm ET Venue: Pascual Guerrero Stadium

The match will be played at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 6.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch America de Cali vs Atletico Nacional online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz and Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

America de Cali team news

America de Cali have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big game against Atletico Nacional on Sunday. They will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat in the season opener and will need their strongest lineup to start the game.

America de Cali predicted XI: Graterol, Bocanegra, García, Velasco, Cardona, Paz, Barrios, Mena, Quiñónes, Ramos, López

Position Players Goalkeepers: Graterol, Soto, Múnera, Quintero Defenders: Sauro, Palacios, Castrillón, Mina, García, Velasco, Hernández, Bocanegra, Valencia, Mosquera Midfielders: Barrios, Ibarbo, Cardona, Sánchez, Rivera, Barrios, Paz, Zapata, Mena, Sarmiento, Leys, Nazarith, Escobar, Quiñónes Forwards: Holgado, Ramos, Valencia, López

Atletico Nacional team news

Atlético Nacional needs to have a solid defense that does not repeat the errors that led to conceding the goal in the previous round. The team also needs its attackers, like Jefferson Duque and Dorlan Pabón, to be accurate and effective in the final third.

With no injury concerns, the team will be fielding their strongest lineup to pick up their second win of the season.

Atletico Nacional predicted XI: Castillo, Espinosa, Angulo, Aguirre, Salazar, Ocampo, Torres, Pabón, Mejía, Torres, Duque

Position Players Goalkeepers: Castillo, Marquinez, Valencia, Rojas Defenders: Espinosa, Aguirre, Roman, Mosquera, Salazar, Ocampo, Castro, Perlaza, Arias, Devenish, Angulo Midfielders: Sierra, Duque, Moreno, Torres, Mejia, Wallace, Mantilla, Torres, Velasquez Forwards: Pabon, Duque, Perea, Ramirez, Mena, Palacios, Asprilla

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/01/23 América de Cali 0 - 1 Atlético Nacional Primera A 11/27/23 Atlético Nacional 1 - 0 América de Cali Primera A 09/24/23 América de Cali 4 - 1 Atlético Nacional Primera A 08/18/23 Atlético Nacional 2 - 1 América de Cali Copa Colombia 07/27/23 América de Cali 1 - 3 Atlético Nacional Copa Colombia

Useful links