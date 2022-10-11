Fitness trackers to at-home gym equipment, these are the best deals on health and fitness gear in the Amazon Prime Sale

Under Armour Men's HOVR Infinite 3 Running Shoes (49% off)

Under Armour

Run with style and comfort with the Under Armour HOVR Infinite 3 shoes. The HOVR technology gives you a 'zero gravity' experience whilst giving you the energy return to maintain a good running speed. An engineered mesh outer makes it a breathable option for extra comfort points.

Get them from Amazon for $61.44 - $89.97

Original Peloton Bike (15% off)

Peloton

Have you always wanted a Peloton? Now is the perfect time to buy one. The bike is compact at a 4' x 2' size, so you can rest easy knowing it won't take over your space. With a touchscreen LCD screen, USB micro port, headphone jack, and other cool features you can work out like a pro at home.

Get it from Amazon for $1,225.00 | was $1,445.00

Amazon Basics Neoprene Weight Set (40% off)

Amazon

Just getting started with weights in the gym? This is the perfect starter set for at-home workouts. It includes dumbells in three sizes: two, three, and five pounds. The weights are non-slip and have a neoprene coating for durability and safety.

Get it from Amazon for $28.20 | was $46.86

Ninja Personal Blender (25% off)

Ninja

Blend and grab your smoothie or shake to go with the Ninja personal blender. The powerful 700-watt machine can blitz up frozen fruits or vegetables, perfect for nutritious drinks. The 16oz single-serve cups come with a spout lid for portability.

Get it from Amazon for $59.99 | was $79.99

BalanceFrom Exercise / Yoga Mat (57% off)

BalanceFrom

The BalanceFrom mat is spacious and can be used for exercising or a relaxing yoga session. It comes in 7 different colorways so you can work out in style. Plus, its moisture resistance technology means it can be easily washed with soap and water.

Get it from Amazon for $21.60 | was $49.95

Everlast Elite Pro 12oz Training Gloves (23% off)

Everlast

Channel your inner Rocky Balboa, by working up a sweat with some boxing. These Everlast 120z training gloves are made from premium, synthetic leather for long-lasting durability. The full mesh balm ensures breathability and comfort.

Get them from Amazon for $34.80 | $44.99

adidas Women's Power Tank (70% off)

adidas

The last thing you want when working out is to have your clothes hang on to moisture. This tank comes in three color options, black, white, and blue and is made from 100% Polyester that is recycled from ocean plastic. It's fast-drying and lightweight so you can work out like a pro.

Get it from Amazon for $9.00 - $17.00

Fairlife Core Power Elite High Protein Shake - 12 pack (17% off)

Core Power

The Core Power Vanilla Protein Shakes are the perfect post-workout recovery drink. They contain all nine essential amino acids and are made from ultra-filtered lactose-free milk. They also come in chocolate and strawberry flavors.

Get it from Amazon for $35.89 | was $43.30

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker (44% off)

Amazon

Personalize and track your fitness journey with the Amazon Halo View fitness watch. It will give you information on your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep score and so much more. It comes in a Sage Green, Active Black, and Lavender Dream colorway, so you don't have to skip on style for practicality.

Get it from Amazon for $44.99 | was $79.99