Amazon Prime Day US 2022: Date, offers & the best early deals to shop now

Get your hands on the best early deals ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day, launching on July 12-13

Amazon Prime Day, the 48-hour sale event known for its unmissable deals on must-have products is fast approaching, and if you're looking to get in on this year's savings, we've got everything you need to know right here.

Famous for being Amazon's biggest sale of the year, the two-day annual event returns to its original July scheduling post-pandemic, making it the best time to catch unmissable summer savings.

Boasting deals of up to 80 per cent off, you can expect to save big on everything from gaming consoles to soccer cleats.

Ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day, we thought we'd take a look at the best early deals you can shop now, and if you're new to Prime Day, we've got all the information you need right here.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sale event where Amazon Prime members can shop big deals and catch discounts on their favourite products. From tech to clothing, there are savings to be found on almost everything you could ever want.

During the two-day sale event, Amazon will drop deals constantly, including lightning deals which only last a couple of hours or end when stock runs out, so you'll want to be quick.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This year Amazon prime Day takes place between Tuesday 12 July - Wednesday 13 July 2022.

How can I shop Amazon Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime day is exclusively for Prime Members. If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here to catch the unmissable deals.

The best early Prime Day US deals to shop now

Amazon Fire TV 50"

Amazon

Save 45% on brilliant 4K Ultra HD entertainment and bring movies and shows to life with the Amazon Fire TV.

Get it from Amazon for $259.99, was $469.99

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker

Amazon

Discover more than just counting steps with the Amazon Halo Fitness Tracker, a great gift for any fitness fanatic and now 44% off.

Get it from Amazon for $44.99, was $79.99

Yes4All Kettlebell Set, 5-15 Lb

Amazon

Expand your home gym set-up with this handy set of kettlebell weights and enjoy a Prime Exclusive Deal of over 25% off.

Get it from Amazon for $33.75, was $46.96

TOLOCO Massage Gun

Amazon

Speed up your recovery time and save big on this highly-rated massage gun. Boasting over 20,000 five-star reviews, this is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

Get it from Amazon for $79.99, was $119.99

Echo Dot - 4th Gen

Amazon

Amazon's most popular smart speaker, now 60% off, is a must-have for every home.

Get it from Amazon for $19.99, was $49.99

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset

Amazon

Enhance your gaming experience with Turtle Beach's gaming headset, now 25% off.

Get it from Amazon for $29.95, was $39.95

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender

Amazon

Get your fix of protein shakes and fresh smoothies with the five-star Ninja blender, now 30% off.

Get it from Amazon for $69.99, was $99.99

TAGRY True Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Bag yourself over 40% off these TAGRY True Wireless Earbuds, perfect for the gym and beyond.

Get them from Amazon for $29.74, was $49.99

