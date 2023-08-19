Almeria vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Almeria will host Real Madrid in their second La Liga game of the season at the Power Horse Stadium on Saturday. Los Blancos finished the previous season as runners-up behind winners Barcelona and will want to correct their mistakes and beat their arch-rivals to the league title this season.
It will be back-to-back away trips for Madrid after Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Athletic Bilbao in their league opener, with Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham getting on the scoresheet. Almeria, on the other hand, lost their first match against Rayo Vallecano and will be hoping to take points off the visitors who are the clear favourites in this fixture.
Almeria vs Real Madrid kick-off time
|Date:
|August 19, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|1.30pm EDT
|Venue:
|Power Horse Stadium
The game between Almeria and Real Madrid will be played at the Power Horse Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 1.30pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Almeria vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle.
Team news & squads
Almeria team news
Despite the recent loss to Rayo, head coach Moreno is likely to make minimal changes to his lineup.
However, Almeria will be missing Leo Baptistao and Martin Svidersky for Saturday's game because of Achilles and knee injuries, respectively.
Almeria predicted XI: Marino; Pubill, E Gonzalez, Babic, Akieme; Robertone, Baba; Arribas, Ramazani, Embarba; Suarez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marino, Fernando C.S., Maximiano, Iribarne
|Defenders:
|Kaiky, Akieme, Pubill, Centelles, Chumi, Mendes
|Midfielders:
|Edgar, Baba, Robertone, Dion, Puigmal, Melero, Lazaro, Eguaras, Pozo, Arribas, Gui
|Forwards:
|Ramazani, Suarez, Embarba, Baptistao, Kone, Marezi
Real Madrid team news
Eduardo Camavinga, who missed Friday's training session due to muscle fatigue, will be available but is likely to be on the bench, as Ancelotti probably wants to avoid taking any risks with the young midfielder.
Eder Militao is out with a long-term ACL injury from the last game against Athletic. Thibaut Courtois also faces an ACL tear, with hopes to return before season's end, and Guler has had knee surgery. Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos remain sidelined with muscle and hamstring issues respectively.
Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Paz; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lunin, Kepa and Fran
|Defenders:
|Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Fran García and Rudiger
|Midfielders:
|Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Nico Paz
|Forwards:
|Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 2023
|Real Madrid 4 - 2 Almeria
|La Liga
|August 2022
|Almeria 1 - 2 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|April 2015
|Real Madrid 3 - 0 Almeria
|La Liga
|December 2014
|Almeria 1 - 4 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|April 2014
|Real Madrid 4 - 0 Almeria
|La Liga
