Almere vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Almere and PSV, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSV will take on Almere in an Eredivisie fixture at the Yanmar Stadium on Saturday. The hosts, who finished runners-up in the league last season, will be looking to bounce back from their mid-week Champions League group stage defeat at the hands of Arsenal. The defeat brought an end to their unbeaten run of nine matches.

The hosts have struggled to make an impression in the top tier after clinching promotion at the end of last season. They have lost their first four league games and then were held to a goalless draw in their last outing. The newly-promoted team will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season but it will be a monumental challenge against PSV.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Almere vs PSV kick-off time

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm EDT Venue: Yanmar Stadium

The game between Almere and PSV will be played at the Yanmar Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Almere vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Almere team news

Almere has just one player sidelined due to injury, Faiz Mattoir, who has been recovering from a knee injury throughout the year.

Loic Mbe Soh, recently acquired from Nottingham Forest in the late transfer window, made his debut as a substitute in the draw against Excelsior.

Almere predicted XI: Bakker; Floranus, Van Bruggen, Barbet, Royo Castell; Akujobi, Resink, Koopmeiners, Ritmeester van de Kamp, Van la Parra; Robinet

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bakker, Keller, Sahin-Radlinger Defenders: Floranus, Jacobs, van Bruggen, Pascu, Akujobi, Corryn, Barbet, Royo, Mamengi, Mbe Soh Midfielders: Post, Duijvestijn, Koopmeiners, Pena, Mattoir, Resink, Esajas, Ritmeester van de Kamp Forwards: Robinet, Kitala, Hansen, Cathline, van La Parra, van Hoeven

PSV team news

Peter Bosz may consider adjustments to his PSV side once more, after their mid-week defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

Mauro Junior and Armando Obispo, along with Fredrik Oppegard, who is in the process of recovering from surgery, are unavailable in the defensive lineup.

One person who is nearly guaranteed a start every game is their captain Luuk de Jong who has been in sensational form this season, contributing to 14 goals in just nine games.

PSV predicted XI: Benitez; Dest, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap; Van Aanholt; Schouten, Veerman, Saibari; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Waterman Defenders: Boscagli, Ramalho, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Sangare, Schouten, Veerman, Til, Tillman, Babadi Forwards: Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Bakayoko, El Ghazi, Saibari

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2014 Almere 1-5 PSV KNVB Beker Cup

Useful links