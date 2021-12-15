Algeria beat Qatar in chaotic Arab Cup semi-final with winner in 17th minute of stoppage time

Algeria defeated Qatar 2-1 in a wild Arab Cup semi-final after scoring a winner in the 17th minute of stoppage time on Wednesday.

Mohammed Belaili scored a rebound in the 107th minute after his penalty kick was initially saved by Qatar goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb.

Belaili's goal took Algeria into the final, where they will face Tunisia on Saturday at Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

What happened?

Benlamri Djamel gave Algeria the lead over hosts Qatar in the 60th minute, and that goal looked like it would be enough to send the Fennec Foxes to the final.

However after the referee indicated there would be nine minutes of stoppage time, Qatar took advantage as Mohammed Muntari headed home a dramatic equaliser in the 97th minute.

A VAR review on Muntari's goal pushed the game even deeper into stoppage time and there would be yet another twist as Algeria were awarded a penalty kick in the 105th minute.

Belaili saw his initial spot kick saved but put home the rebound right as the clock hit the 17th minute of stoppage time.

What's next?

Algeria will now head to the final where they will face Tunisia, who defeated Egypt 1-0 in the day's other semi-final.

Tunisia will be looking for their second Arab Cup title after winning the inaugural edition in 1963, while Algeria will be aiming to win the competition for the first time.

