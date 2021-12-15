Barcelona star Sergio Aguero makes emotional retirement announcement after heart condition diagnosis

Barcelona and Argentina star Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement due to a heart condition.

Aguero moved to Camp Nou on a free transfer in the summer following his departure from Manchester City, having spent the previous 10 years of his career at Etihad Stadium.

A calf injury saw the 33-year-old miss the start of the season at Barca, and he only ended up making five appearances for the club before a serious health scare ruled him out of action indefinitely.

What's been said?

Aguero confirmed his heartbreaking decision to hang up his boots rather than taking the risk to continue playing in an official press conference at Camp Nou.

"This conference is to announce I have decided to stop playing professional football," he said. "It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have taken is for my health [and relates to] the problem I had a month-and-a-half ago. I have been in good hands with the medical staff.

"I made the decision 10 days ago after doing everything possible to have some hope of playing on. I am very proud of my career. I always dreamed of a professional career since the first time I touched a ball at five.

"I want to thank Atletico Madrid who took a chance on me when I was 18 and Manchester City, everyone knows how I feel about City and how well they treated me there.

"I will leave with my head held high. I don't know what awaits me in the next part of my life. But I know I have people who love me. I will always remember the amazing things."

"I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible."



Aguero's heart condition

Aguero was initially admitted to hospital after suffering from chest pains during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves in November.

The Argentine, who began his career at Independiente before joining Atletico in 2006, underwent a series of tests before doctors determined an irregular heartbeat to be the root cause of his discomfort.

Had Aguero continued playing, he would have been at risk of a life-threatening episode such as the one suffered by Denmark international Christian Eriksen during Euro 2020.

Aguero career stats

Team Games played Goals Independiente 56 23 Atletico Madrid 234 102 Manchester City 390 260 Barcelona 5 1 Argentina 101 41

