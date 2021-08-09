Alexander-Arnold offers fitness update on himself and fellow Liverpool full-back Robertson

The Reds defender sat out Euro 2020 through injury and his club colleague has picked up an untimely knock in pre-season

Trent Alexander-Arnold has declared himself 100 per cent fit for the start of a new season at Liverpool, but admits an untimely knock for fellow full-back Andy Robertson looks to be "quite bad".

Injury issues decimated the Reds' plans in 2020-21, particularly at the back, and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that recent setbacks are not a sign of things to come.

England star Alexander-Arnold sat out this summer's European Championship after picking up a thigh problem prior to the tournament, while Scottish left-back Robertson damaged his ankle during a friendly against Athletic Club.

What has been said?

Alexander-Arnold has worked his way back to fitness in time for the season opener against Norwich on August 14 and told the Reds' official website when asked if he is 100 per cent: "Yeah, definitely.

"I’ve started pre-season quite well, in training I’ve been putting the work in, got the all-clear from the medical staff early doors in pre-season and have been able to push on, get fit and get the full 90 under my belt [against Athletic Club].”

How long will Robertson be out for?

Liverpool saw Robertson forced from the field against Athletic Club on the stroke of half-time, with the 27-year-old rolling his ankle when trying to put in a block.

Klopp and his coaching team are waiting on the results of a scan before determining how long the Scot will be sidelined for, but Alexander-Arnold admits things do not look good.

The Reds right-back said: "I haven’t seen him, to be fair, but I think you know it’s going to be quite bad if Robbo has to come off. It’s not something that he normally does so it’s disappointing to see, but I’m sure he will bounce back as soon as he can."

Liverpool have another friendly against Osasuna on Monday, before focus narrows on the trip to newly-promoted Norwich.

