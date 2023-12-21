Alaves vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Alavés and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid will take on Alaves in an important La Liga fixture at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Thursday. Madrid are two points behind league leaders Getafe and will be desperate to avoid dropping points and also eager to close the gap at the top of the table.

Real Madrid's last defeat came against Atletico Madrid back in September and their unbeaten run has now stretched to 16 games. Fifteenth-placed Alaves, on the other hand, will be looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat. They have won only twice in their last six outings and will be hoping to deliver an improved display in front of their home crowd.

Alaves vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: December 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 3.30pm ET Venue: Mendizorrotza Stadium

The match between Alaves and Real Madrid will be played at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 3.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Alavés vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ and Fubo in the US. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Alaves team news

Aleksandar Sedlar and Giuliano Simeone of Alaves remain unavailable as they continue their recovery from individual ACL and ankle injuries.

However, Abdel Abqar is poised for a return after completing a suspension on Monday.

Alaves predicted XI: Sivera; Abqar, Marin, Duarte; Gorosabel, Guevara, Blanco, Lopez; Sola, Omorodion, Rioja

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montero, García, Rodríguez, Sivera, Owono Defenders: N. Maraš, Ortiz, López, Rubén Duarte, N. Tenaglia, Álvarez, Gorosabel, A. Abqar, Marín, A. Sedlar, Sola Midfielders: Blanco, Selu Diallo, I. Hagi, Mendes, Jon Guridi, Guevara, Sánchez Forwards: A. Rebbach, G. Gagua, García, Rioja, Omorodion, Alkain, Karrikaburu, Ropero

Real Madrid team news

David Alaba is set to miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL tear suffered against Villarreal. He joins a long list of sidelined players, including Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler.

Ferland Mendy is a doubt for the upcoming match due to a thigh injury sustained last weekend.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa; Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Garcia; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Bellingham; Diaz, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Vazquez Midfielders: Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham Forwards: Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2022 Real Madrid 3 - 0 Alaves La Liga August 2021 Alaves 1 - 4 Real Madrid La Liga January 2021 Alaves 1 - 4 Real Madrid La Liga November 2020 Real Madrid 1 - 2 Alaves La Liga July 2020 Real Madrid 2 - 0 Alaves La Liga

