Alajuelense vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Alajuelense and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New England Revolution have one foot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals when they take on Alajuelense on Thursday.

The MLS side snapped up a 4-0 victory over the Costa Rican outfit in the first leg of the two-legged Round of 16 games earlier this month, as only a huge upset can help the hosts through here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Alajuelense vs New England Revolution kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Alajuelense and New England Revolution will be played at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET on Thursday, March 14, in the United States (US).

How to watch Alajuelense vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through FS2 (Fox Sports 2), Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and ViX.

Team news & squads

Alajuelense team news

Yael Lopez was sent off in the recent 3-0 domestic loss against Guanacasteca, but the booking doesn't imply in the continental competition.

However, Lopez may still lose his place to Manjrekar James at centre-back, as Carlos Martinez should be back in the right full-back position.

With the club yet to score a goal at the competition this season, the likes of Carlos Mora, Aaron Suarez, Joel Campbell and Fernando Lesme are all expected to return to the XI going forward.

Alajuelense possible XI: Moreira; Martinez, James, Gamboa, Lawrence; Borges, Cedeno; C. Mora, Suarez, Campbell; Lesme

Position Players Goalkeepers: Duarte, Moreira, Alvarez, B. Mora Defenders: Gamboa, James, Perez, Villalobos, Van der Putten, Zuniga, Lawrence, Martinez, Lopez Midfielders: Barrantes, Cedeno, Cabezas, Borges, Navarro, Suarez, C. Mora Forwards: Lesme, Moya, Venegas, Cruz, Hernandez, Campos, Campbell

New England Revolution team news

The visitors will be without Bobby Wood, Peyton Miller, Dylan Borrero and Brandon Bye through injuries.

The Revs boss Caleb Porter made a few changes in the 4-1 league loss to Atlanta United at the weekend, as the likes of Jonathan Mensah, Nacho Gil and Esmir Bajraktarevic will be expecting recalls on Thursday.

Having scored in each of their three Concacaf Champions Cup contests this season, Tomas Chancalay should continue to lead the attack, while Henrich Ravas will aim for his fourth straight clean sheet in the competition.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ravas; Lima, Mensah, Romney, Jones; Harkes, Polster, Kaye; Nacho Gil, Chancalay, Bajraktarevic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas Defenders: Farrell, Jones, Kessler, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago Midfielders: Boateng, Buck, C. Gil, Nacho Gil, Harkers, Kaye, McNamara, Panayotou, Polster Forwards: Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry, Vrioni

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Alajuelense and New England Revolution across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 6, 2024 New England 4-0 Alajuelense Concacaf Champions Cup March 7, 2006 Alajuelense 1-0 New England Concacaf Champions Cup February 21, 2006 New England 0-0 Alajuelense Concacaf Champions Cup March 25, 2003 New England 3-1 Alajuelense Concacaf Champions Cup March 22, 2003 Alajuelense 4-0 New England Concacaf Champions Cup

Useful links