How to watch Alabama vs Purdue NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Get set for a heavyweight showdown between the Big Ten and the SEC as No. 2 Purdue (2-0) heads to Tuscaloosa on Thursday to face No. 8 Alabama (2-0) in what promises to be one of the marquee non-conference clashes of the college basketball season.

The Boilermakers have had the upper hand in recent encounters, winning the last two matchups against the Crimson Tide. Now, the question is—can Purdue extend that streak to three and keep their dominance rolling against Alabama?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama vs Purdue NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Alabama vs Purdue: Date and tip-off time

The Crimson Tide will face off against the Boilermakers in an exciting NCAAM game on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Date Thursday, November 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Coleman Coliseum Location Tuscaloosa, Ala.

How to watch Alabama vs Purdue on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Alabama Crimson Tide and Purdue Boilermakers live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Alabama vs Purdue team news & key performers

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

G Labaron Philon Jr. continues to build off his SEC All-Freshman campaign, taking on a larger role as one of Alabama's go-to scorers. The sophomore guard poured in 25 points with three assists and three rebounds in the Crimson Tide’s 103–96 win over St. John's, following up a 22-point, eight-assist performance in the opener against North Dakota. His dynamic scoring and playmaking have made him a cornerstone of Alabama's fast-paced attack.

Off the bench, F Amari Allen has been a relentless force on the glass for the Tide. Despite his 6ft8in frame, Allen's energy and hustle make him a nightmare for opposing rebounders. He hauled in 10 boards against St. John's and is averaging 9.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. A true jack-of-all-trades, Allen's versatility gives Alabama a major spark.

At 6ft5in, Houston Mallette brings both size and skill to Alabama's backcourt. After appearing in just two games last year, he's quickly proving his worth in the starting five. Mallette scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the season-opening win over North Dakota, using his strength to contribute on both ends. His combination of scoring touch and rebounding ability adds a different dimension to the Tide's guard rotation.

G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. made every minute count in Alabama's win over St. John's, racking up 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, and four steals in just 22 minutes of play. A defensive disruptor and offensive sparkplug, Wrightsell's two-way impact has become invaluable for the Crimson Tide. With his quick hands and high motor, he’s capable of turning games on their head in a hurry.

Purdue Boilermakers team news

The heartbeat of Purdue basketball, G Braden Smith enters the new campaign as the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and a frontrunner for National Player of the Year honors. Widely regarded as one of the elite floor generals in college hoops, Smith already owns the Boilermakers' career assist record and now has his sights set on chasing down Bobby Hurley's NCAA all-time mark. He showcased his complete command of the game in Purdue's 87–77 victory over Oakland, piling up 21 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in a masterclass performance.

G Fletcher Loyer couldn't have scripted a better start to his senior season. The sharpshooter erupted for a career-best 30 points in the season opener against Evansville, connecting on 8-of-11 shots overall and a sizzling 7-of-10 from deep. A 44% three-point marksman in each of the last two seasons, Loyer remains one of the most lethal perimeter threats in college basketball. Through two games, he's averaging 22.5 points per contest and looks locked in early.

After sitting out Purdue's first two outings due to a hip pointer and back soreness, F Trey Kaufman-Renn is working his way back to full strength. The senior forward brings a bruising presence to the paint and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year, averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. No player in the nation made more field goals than Kaufman-Renn last season—a testament to his relentless consistency around the rim.

C Oscar Cluff has wasted no time asserting himself early in the season. The big man is averaging 11.5 points and 9.5 boards through two contests while swatting away five shots during that stretch. His improved comfort and confidence have added a much-needed defensive anchor for the Boilermakers, stepping up impressively in Kaufman-Renn's temporary absence.