How to watch today's Alabama vs Kentucky NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama vs Kentucky NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Saturday's showdown features a high-stakes SEC clash as the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-5, 10-3 SEC) host the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (18-8, 7-6 SEC) at Coleman Coliseum.

Their earlier encounter was one of the season’s most thrilling battles, with Alabama edging out a 102-97 road victory over Kentucky. Grant Nelson spearheaded the effort with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Mark Sears chipped in 24 points and dished out nine assists. That hard-fought win kickstarted a seven-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide, though they’ve stumbled recently with back-to-back losses heading into this matchup.

For Kentucky, injuries to key players Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson—who combined for 28 points and eight assists in earlier games—have derailed their momentum, contributing to a middling 7-6 record in SEC play. Despite falling to Texas last weekend, the Wildcats bounced back convincingly with an 82-61 triumph over Vanderbilt in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

Alabama Crimson Tide and Kentucky Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Coleman Coliseum Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kentucky Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kentucky Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

The Wildcats boast a scoring margin of +10.1 points per game, with a total scoring differential of +262. They average 85.8 points per contest, ranking third in college basketball, while conceding 75.7 points per game, placing them 289th nationally in defense. On the boards, Kentucky holds a slight edge over opponents, grabbing 3.2 more rebounds on average. They collect 35.1 rebounds per game, good for 43rd in the nation, compared to their opponents' 31.9 boards per outing.

Injury Report: Lamont Butler, G: Sidelined (shoulder), Jaxson Robinson, G: Sidelined (wrist), Kerr Kriisa, G: Sidelined (foot)

Kentucky Wildcats news & key performers

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide have an even stronger scoring differential, outpacing opponents by 10.3 points per game, with a total margin of +268. Offensively, they lead the nation by averaging 90.6 points per game but allow 80.3 points per contest, ranking 349th defensively. On the glass, Alabama dominates with 39.9 rebounds per game—second-best in college basketball—out-rebounding opponents by 7.6 boards per game, as their foes average 32.3 rebounds.

Injury Report: Derrion Reid, F: Sidelined (lower body)