How to watch Alabama vs Gonzaga NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On Monday night, the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off with the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide in a marquee top-15 showdown at the Players Era Festival.

Gonzaga arrives in Las Vegas with a spotless 5-0 record, riding high after steamrolling Southern Utah 122-50 on November 17. Alabama comes in at 3-1, carrying plenty of momentum after its nail-biting 90-86 victory over No. 8 Illinois on November 19 in Chicago.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama vs Gonzaga NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Alabama vs Gonzaga: Date and tip-off time

The Crimson Tide will face off against the Bulldogs in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Monday, November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Alabama vs Gonzaga on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs live on TNT nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV Stream, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Alabama vs Gonzaga team news & key performers

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Labaron Philon stole the spotlight with 24 points, knocking down a handful of pressure buckets late, while Taylor Bol Bowen added 12 and Aden Holloway chipped in 11. The Crimson Tide bounced back impressively from their earlier stumble against Purdue, showing they can trade punches with top-tier opponents and still land the knockout blow. That win sets up another blockbuster matchup against Gonzaga under the Vegas lights.

Alabama’s attack has been electric, pouring in 91 points per outing. Philon has been the engine, averaging 20.5 points and 5.8 assists, with Holloway nearly hitting 18 a night thanks to his smooth shooting. Bowen and Amari Allen steady the frontcourt, and Houston Mallette contributes more than 10 points per game as a reliable scoring option. The Tide move the ball crisply, stacking up around 17 assists per game, and their up-tempo style can bury teams that blink for even a moment.

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news

For Gonzaga, Braden Huff paced the group with 22 points, while Davis Fogle torched Southern Utah off the bench for 19. Mario Saint-Supery added 16, along with seven assists and six steals in a dominant all-around showing. The Bulldogs shot nearly 60 percent from the field and forced 24 turnovers, flashing the kind of complete performance that has defined their unbeaten start. It was another reminder that this Zags squad is deep, balanced and rolling into this top-15 tilt with serious momentum.

On offense, Gonzaga has been scorching, averaging 94 points per game while hitting 53.1 percent from the floor, one of the strongest marks in the country. Graham Ike continues to set the tone in the paint with 17 points and 9.2 boards per contest, while Huff has blossomed into a versatile scoring threat from just about anywhere. Adam Miller and Tristen Grant-Foster both chip in double figures, and Saint-Supery supplies instant offense and sharp playmaking. Rather than leaning on a single star, Gonzaga spreads the wealth, moves the ball with purpose, and punishes opponents with efficiency and depth.