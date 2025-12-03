How to watch Alabama vs Clemson NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 12 Alabama returns to its home floor on Wednesday night for its eighth game of the regular season, welcoming Clemson to Tuscaloosa.

This matchup brings plenty of recent history with it. Not only is it a repeat of the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge, but it also revives the 2024 Elite Eight showdown that punched the Crimson Tide’s ticket to the first Final Four in program history. Alabama sits at 1-1 all-time in the ACC/SEC Challenge, falling to Clemson at home in 2023 before bouncing back with a road thriller over North Carolina last year.

The Crimson Tide piled up marquee non-conference victories a season ago, yet plenty would argue that the 94-78 thrashing of the Tar Heels was the crown jewel. Alabama played arguably its most complete game of the year, dominating on both ends from tip-off to the final horn.

Last season's ACC/SEC Challenge was nothing short of a statement for the SEC, which stormed to a 14-2 record against what many consider the elite basketball league of the modern era, a massive jump from its 7-7 split in 2023.

Now, after slipping from No. 8 to No. 12 in the most recent AP Top 25, Alabama is determined to land on the right side of the conference showdown once again and reestablish its momentum on the national stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama vs Clemson NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Alabama vs Clemson: Date and tip-off time

The Crimson Tide will face off against the Tigers in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET or 4:15 pm PT at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL .

Date Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:15 pm ET or 4:15 pm PT Venue Coleman Coliseum Location Tuscaloosa, AL

How to watch Alabama vs Clemson on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Alabama and Clemson live on ESPNU nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Alabama vs Clemson team news & key performers

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Alabama enters this marquee showdown with a 5–2 record in tow. The Crimson Tide have logged wins over North Dakota, St. John's, Illinois, UNLV, and Maryland, while falling to national powers Purdue and Gonzaga. In their emphatic 105–72 blowout of Maryland last week, sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. put on a clinic, racking up 20 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

Alabama hasn't had any issues lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 95.6 points per game, the fourth-highest mark in the country, while shooting 49.7% from the field and 36.2% from long range. The Tide do give up their fair share of points as well, allowing 82 per game on 43.5% opponent shooting.

Philon Jr. has emerged as Alabama’s offensive engine, stuffing the stat sheet with 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest. Junior guard Aden Holloway has been a potent running mate, contributing 18.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 0.5 steals a night.

With Clemson thriving on defensive execution and tempo control, and Alabama playing at breakneck speed with offensive firepower to match, Wednesday’s matchup has all the makings of one of the most fascinating stylistic showdowns of the early season.

Clemson Tigers team news

The Clemson Tigers arrive for Wednesday night’s clash riding a strong 7–1 start to the season. Their résumé features victories over New Hampshire, Gardner-Webb, Morehead State, North Alabama, West Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama A&M, with their lone setback coming in a tight loss to Georgetown. In Clemson's thrilling 97–94 overtime triumph against Georgia just over a week ago, guard Jestin Porter stole the show with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor and 4-of-9 from deep.

Offensively, the Tigers are firing on all cylinders, averaging 85.3 points per outing while hitting 47% of their shots overall and 33.8% from beyond the arc. Defensively, Clemson has been just as impressive, surrendering only 63.8 points per game, the 20th-best mark in the nation. Their knack for controlling pace, dragging opponents into half-court battles, and limiting transition buckets has been the backbone of their identity in 2025.

Junior forward Carter Welling has been one of the pillars of Clemson's success, posting 11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and just under a block per game. Senior forward RJ Godfrey has been equally reliable, averaging 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.8 steals. In the backcourt, senior guard Jestin Porter sets the tone with 11 points, 2.3 boards, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 steals per matchup.