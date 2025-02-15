How to watch today's Alabama vs Auburn NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama versus Auburn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The stage is set for a monumental clash on the hardwood as No. 1 Auburn makes the trip to face No. 2 Alabama in a historic Iron Bowl showdown on Saturday. This marks the first-ever No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle between SEC teams and the first time two conference rivals have squared off as the top two teams since 2016.

Adding another layer of intrigue to this high-stakes encounter, Alabama holds the top spot in this week’s Coaches Poll, meaning both programs enter with a legitimate claim to the nation’s No. 1 ranking. However, any debate over who truly deserves the crown should be settled by the final buzzer in what promises to be a thriller.

Both teams boast electrifying pace, deep rotations, and lethal perimeter shooting, while also dominating the offensive glass. They feature All-American caliber players and emerging young stars who thrive under the bright lights. On the sidelines, two of the game's most respected coaches—Bruce Pearl at Auburn and Nate Oats at Alabama—have ushered in a golden age of basketball in a state traditionally known for its football obsession.

Saturday's clash will serve as a testament to how far both programs have come under their leadership, delivering what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the college basketball regular season—and the most significant matchup in the history of this rivalry.

It's also a prime stage for the biggest names to make their mark. Auburn's Johni Broome will look to bolster his National Player of the Year credentials as he battles Duke’s Cooper Flagg for the prestigious honor. Meanwhile, Alabama's Mark Sears and Grant Nelson, key figures in last season's historic Final Four run, have a chance to add another chapter to their legacies in front of a raucous home crowd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama vs Auburn NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Alabama vs Auburn: Date and tip-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Coleman Coliseum Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama vs Auburn on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Alabama vs Auburn play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

While some might have expected Alabama to have one eye on their upcoming showdown with Auburn, they had no such distractions on Tuesday, dismantling Texas 103-80 for their seventh straight win. The Crimson Tide were red-hot from the outset, shooting an incredible 65% in the first half to race out to a 49-31 halftime advantage—never giving the Longhorns a chance to recover.

Jarin Stevenson led the charge with 22 points, hitting 7-of-8 from the floor, while Mark Sears contributed 18 points and three assists. As a unit, Alabama torched Texas, finishing the night at 62% from the field and a blistering 59% (17-of-29) from downtown.

Sears remains the driving force behind the Crimson Tide, averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists, while knocking down 40.6% of his shots and 35.7% from deep. Grant Nelson adds another dimension to the squad with 12.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks, shooting a highly efficient 54.5% from the field.

Auburn Tigers news & key performers

Auburn bounced back into the win column on Tuesday, securing a commanding 80-68 road victory over Vanderbilt. This response came on the heels of a shocking 90-81 home loss to Florida last Saturday, yet they still managed to hold onto the nation's No. 1 ranking. The SEC remains the most dominant basketball conference in the country, with Auburn, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee sitting at No. 1, 2, 3, and 5 in the latest AP Poll.

In the triumph over the Commodores, Denver Jones stole the spotlight with 21 points, knocking down 7-of-10 shots. Meanwhile, star big man Johni Broome chipped in 17 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks, though he struggled from the floor, shooting just 6-of-16, including 0-of-3 from beyond the arc. As a team, Auburn was clinical, converting 52% of their field goals and 38% (9-of-24) from deep while stifling Vanderbilt, who managed just 18% (3-of-17) from three-point land.

Broome (18.1 ppg, 3.3 apg, 10.7 rpg, 50.6% FG) remains at the forefront of the National Player of the Year conversation, battling it out with Duke's Cooper Flagg. But this squad is far from a one-man show—Chad Baker-Mazara provides valuable support, averaging 12.2 points on 46.4% shooting from the floor and 36.8% from deep. In fact, Auburn boasts six players averaging double-digit scoring, showcasing their impressive depth.