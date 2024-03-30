How to watch today's Alabama vs. Clemson NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Clemson Tigers NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

Crypto.com Arena serves as the setting for The West Regional Final as the No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (24-11) square off with the No. 6 seed Clemson Tigers (24-11) on Saturday for the right to head to the Final Four of the NCAA Madness Tournament.

Alabama are fresh off a narrow 89-87 win over No. 1 seed UNC in the Sweet 16, which was the first time Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats faced a team ranked higher than his in the NCAA Tournament while at Alabama. Before the UNC win, they beat No. 12 seed Grand Canyon (72-61) and No. 13 Charleston (109-96) in the second and first rounds of the March Madness, respectively.

This is Alabama's first Elite Eight appearance since 2004 and only the second time in program history. Clemson, meanwhile, have earned a spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980 by defeating No. 2 seeded Arizona 77-72 at the Crypto.com Arena. The Tigers also beat Baylor and New Mexico in the first two rounds.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Clemson Tigers NCAA March Madness Elite Eight Game.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Clemson Tigers tip-off time & stadium

The Crimson Tide will face off against the Tide this Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Elite Eight match is set at 8:49 p.m. ET/ 7:49 p.m. CT/ 5:49 p.m. PT.

Date Saturday, March 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:49 p.m. ET/ 7:49 p.m. CT/ 5:49 p.m. PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Alabama vs. Clemson NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Elite Eight matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers can watch the game live on TBS/truTV. The broadcasters for the game will be Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), and Allie LaForce (reporter).

To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service upfront — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

Alabama vs. Clemson Team News and Key Performers

Alabama Crimson Tide Team News

Alabama were without the services of senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (head) on Thursday, and his status for this game is questionable.

Alabama stunned top-seeded North Carolina in the Sweet 16 with their elite offense and timely plays. Senior forward Grant Nelson produced a double-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, shooting 10 of 13 from the free-throw line. Senior guard Aaron Estrada and sophomore guard Rylan Griffen both scored 19 points and grabbed four boards to complement Nelson's output.

Star guard Mark Sears, who had 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting, had a relatively quiet night. Sears averages 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, which put him in the fray for the SEC Player of the Year award that ultimately went to Tennessee's Dalton Knecht.

Clemson Tigers Team News

The Tigers were led by Guard Chase Hunter, who scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and made five assists in the Sweet 16.

Senior centre PJ Hall also made a significant contribution with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Hall leads the Tigers with 18.4 PPG and 6.5 RPG, while senior guard Joseph Girard III averages 15.0 PPG and is an exceptional 3-point shooter. Junior forward Ian Schieffelin makes Clemson an unstoppable force in the paint, as he nearly averages a double-double with 9.9 PPG and 9.4 RPG.

Head-to-Head Records

These two teams met once this season already, with Clemson beating Alabama and snapping a double-digit home win streak on November 28, 2023. Neither Alabama nor Clemson has ever made the Final Four, so one program will be making history when the nets are cut on Saturday night.