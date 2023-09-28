Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al Tai will welcome the in-form Al Nassr to their home ground for a Saudi Pro League game at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo's team has won eight matches in a row and they have been unstoppable in the final third, having scored four goals or more in five of those games.
With nine goals already to his name, Ronaldo is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League and he will be looking to add to his tally and get his team their ninth consecutive win over 12th placed Tai. The hosts have only managed two league wins so far this season and will need a miracle against the in-form visitors.
Tai vs Nassr kick-off time
|Date:
|September 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10am EDT
|Venue:
|Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium
The game between Tai and Nassr will be played at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 10am EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Tai vs Nassr online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on FS2, FOX Deportes, fuboTV and Shahid in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Tai team news
Al Tai have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their big game against Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday.
Leading the final third for the hosts will be the in-form Bernard Mensah who has scored four goals in their last three matches. He scored a hat-trick in the 3-4 defeat at the hands of Al-Ittifaq
Al Tai predicted XI: Braga; Qasim, Roco, Bauer, Alnakhli; Semedo, Al Qunaian, Abdullah; Misidjan, Cordea, Mensah
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Braga, Al-Enezi, Al-Baqaawi, Al-Shammari
|Defenders:
|Majrashi, Al-Sultan, Roco, Al-Harabi, Qassem, Al-Toiawy, Bauer, Al-Qumairi, Al-Nakhli
|Midfielders:
|Abdullah, Al-Harthi, Al-Qunaian, Bajandouh, Semedo, Mensah, Asiri, Fallatah, Al-Enezi, Al-Omari, Al-Moasher
|Forwards:
|Dugandžić, Misidjan, Cordea, Jaber, Al-Shamlan, Al-Haizan, Al-Hazaa
Nassr team news
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his return to the Al-Nassr lineup after a well-earned rest in the previous match.
Marcelo Brozovic is also set to return, while David Ospina continues to be sidelined due to an elbow injury.
Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Otavio, Al-Khaibari; Mane, Ronaldo, Talisca
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah
|Defenders:
|Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Konan, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal
|Midfielders:
|Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Otavio, Yahya
|Forwards:
|Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 2023
|Al Tai 0-2 Al Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|January 2023
|Al Nassr 2-0 Al Tai
|Saudi Pro League
|February 2022
|Al Nassr 4-1 Al Tai
|Saudi Pro League
|December 2021
|Al Tai 2-1 Al Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|January 2008
|Al Tai 1-3 Al Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
