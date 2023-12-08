This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Al-Tai vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Saudi League
team-logo
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium
team-logo
Ali Albulayhi Hilal 2023Getty
How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Tai and Al-Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following 15 straight competitive wins, Al-Hilal will be looking to go 10 points clear of second-placed Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League when they take on Al-Tai at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Friday.

In the bottom half of the table, the hosts will be looking for their third league win on the trot. The Blue Waves come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Nassaji Mazandaran in the AFC Champions League.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Tai vs Al-Hilal kick-off time & stadium

Date:December 8, 2023
Kick-off time:10 am EDT
Venue:Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Tai and Al-Hilal will be played at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in Ha'il, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT on December 8 in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Tai vs Al-Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch Fubo, FS2, FOX Deportes and Shahid while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Tai team news

The defensive duo of Hussain Qasim and Abdulkarim Al-Sultan are ruled out with ACL injuries, while Nawaf Al-Qumairi will serve the final game of his three-match ban.

Going forward, Bernard Mensah will be looking to bag a goal in his fifth consecutive game.

Al-Tai possible XI: Al-Baqaawi; Al-Qunaian, Al-Nakhli, Bauer, Roco, Majrashi; Asiri, Semedo, Mensah, Al-Moasher; Al-Haizan.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Braga, Al-Enezi, Al-Baqaawi, Al-Shammari
Defenders:Roco, Bauer, Fallatah, Abdullah, Majrashi, Al-Nakhli
Midfielders:Semedo, Al-Harabi, Bajandooh, Mensah, Al-Qunaian, Al-Omari, Al-Moashar, Al-Toiawy, Asiri, Al-Harthi
Forwards:Dugandzic, Misidjan, Cordea, Jaber, Al-Shamlan, Al-Hazzaa, Al-Haizan

Al-Hilal team news

Goalkeeper Bono is the latest injury victim for the visitors, joining Neymar and Muteb Al-Mufarrij in the treatment room.

Defender Ali Al-Bulayhi is suspended after a straight red in last weekend's league win against Al-Nassr.

Yasir Al-Shahrani, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Al-Owais, Malcom and Hassan Tambakti are all marked as doubts.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Al-Wotayan; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Bulaihi, Al-Breik; Kanno, Al-Faraj, Michael, Al-Hamdan, S. Al-Dawsari; Al-Shehri.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen
Defenders:Koulibaly, Tambakti, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Breik
Midfielders:Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Juwayr, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani
Forwards:Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcolm, Mitrovic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Tai and Al-Hilal across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 10, 2023Al-Hilal 2-2 Al-TaiSaudi Pro League
October 15, 2022Al-Tai 2-3 Al-HilalSaudi Pro League
January 11, 2022Al-Tai 0-4 Al-HilalSaudi Pro League
August 14, 2021Al-Hilal 1-0 Al-TaiSaudi Pro League
January 18, 2008Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-TaiSaudi Pro League

