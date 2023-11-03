Al-Shabab vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Al-Ittihad are eight points behind current leaders Al-Hilal ahead of matchday 12 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League when Nuno Espirito's men take on Al-Shabab on Friday.

Both sides come into the game off victories in their respective King's Cup campaigns but need to return to winning ways in the league, as White Lion last suffered a 2-1 loss to Abha while Karim Benzema and co. were held to a 2-2 draw against Al-Hazm.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Ittihad kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm EDT Venue: King Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium - nicknamed "The Tent" or "Pearl of Stadiums" - in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2 pm EDT on November 3 in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch on fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, Shahid and FOX Deportes in the United States, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Shabab team news

Al-Shabab boss Igor Biscan will have to make do without Iago Santos, as the defender was booked twice in their last league outing.

Nader Al-Sharari is likely to fill in for the suspended Santos, while the front three of Carlos, Habib Diallo and Hattan Bahebri remain the same.

Al-Shabab possible XI: Kim; H. Al Yami, Al-Sharari, Saiss, Eisa; Al-Qahtani, Cuellar, Banega; Carlos, Diallo, Bahebri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kim, Al-Qarni Defenders: Saiss, Al-Sharari, Al-Asiri, Al-Harbi, Al-Sabiyani, Al-Sagour, Harbush, H, Al-Yami , Eisa Midfielders: Cuellar, Sharahili, Kanabah, Banega, Al-Qahtani, Adams, Carrasco, Bahebri, Al-Jawaey, Al-Sadi, Al-Muwallad Forwards: Carlos, Diallo, Radif, Matuq, Al-Bishi

Al-Ittihad team news

Goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Jadani is set to remain sidelined for the visitors, so Marcelo Grohe should continue in the goal.

Portuguese winger Jota and Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi are still not available for selection, while Aseel Abed is out injured.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Grohe; Felipe, O. Hawsawi, Kadesh; Al-Shanqeeti, Kante, Coronado, Al-Farhan, Bamsaud; Al-Shamrani, Benzema.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Felipe, Sharahili, O. Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan, Al-Shanqeeti Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Al-Amri, Al-Oboud Forwards: Benzema, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara, Haji

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Apr 27, 2023 Al-Ittihad 2-1 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League Jan 9, 2023 Al-Shabab 1-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League Dec 22, 2022 Al-Ittihad 1-1 (4-3 pen.) Al-Shabab King's Cup Mar 13, 2022 Al-Shabab 0-2 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League Oct 22, 2021 Al-Ittihad 0-1 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League

