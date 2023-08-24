This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Riyadh and Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riyadh and Ittihad will face off at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday in a Saudi Pro League match. Ittihad have won their first two games of the season whereas Riyadh dropped a point in their last outing after winning the season opener.

Riyadh are coming off a 2-2 draw with Damak, while Ittihad secured a 2-0 win over Al Tai in their most recent game. While it will be interesting to see how Karim Benzema's stint turns out at the club, the visitors, have scored five goals from their first two games and will be confident of making it three wins in a row.

The game is expected to be a close one, but Ittihad should be the favourites to win. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Riyadh vs Ittihad kick-off time

Date:August 24, 2023
Kick-off time:2 pm EDT
Venue:Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium

The game between Riyadh and Ittihad will be played at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 2 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Riyadh vs Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

fuboTVWatch here
Fox Soccer PlusWatch here
ShahidWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, Fox Soccer Plus and Shahid in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Riyadh team news

Saleh Al Abbas's two goals in the last game should secure his spot in the starting lineup, and he is expected to pair up with the newly signed Knowledge Musona, who scored his first goal for his new team just last week. There are no fresh injury worries for Yannick Ferrera's team.

Riyadh predicted XI: Campana; Alnwaiqi, Asiri, Arslanagic, Tosca; Al Zaqan, Ndong, Toure, Al Khaibari; Al Abbas, Musona.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Al-Najjar, Al-Bawardi, Campaña, Al-Shammari
Defenders:Kurdi, Al-Shwirekh, Al-Shuwayyi, Toșca, Al-Dossari, Al-Dossari, Al-Nowaiqi, Assiri, Arslanagić, Al-Munai
Midfielders:Al-Aqel, Al-Khaibari, Al-Harajin, Al-Saeed, Al-Houti, Al Aqeel, Ndong, Al-Zaqaan, Al-Mutairi, Touré, Al-Rashidi
Forwards:Musona, Al-Yami, Juanmi, Al Abbas

Ittihad team news

In the attacking third, Karim Benzema will be hoping to get his first league goal with his new club, while Hamdallah's impressive performance may result in Jota being named among the substitutes.

Fabinho and N'Golo Kante, having started both league games in the midfield for the visiting team and contributed to two clean sheets, are likely to continue in those roles.

Ittihad predicted XI: Grohe; Bamsaud, Sharahili, Hawsawi, Al Shanqeeti; Kante, Fabinho; Coronado, Romarinho, Hamdallah; Benzema.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Grohe, Al-Mermesh, Al-Ohaymid
Defenders:Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari
Midfielders:Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi
Forwards:Jota, Benzema, Al-Amri, Al-Aboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara

Head-to-Head Record

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

DateMatchCompetition
August 2019Al Ittihad 4 - 0 Al RiyadhKing's Cup
January 2016Al Ittihad 4 - 0 Al RiyadhKing's Cup
March 2015Al Ittihad 4 - 0 Al RiyadhKing's Cup
March 2005Al Riyadh 1 - 4 Al IttihadSaudi Pro League
November 2004Al Ittihad 4 - 1 Al RiyadhSaudi Pro League

