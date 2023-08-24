Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Riyadh and Ittihad will face off at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday in a Saudi Pro League match. Ittihad have won their first two games of the season whereas Riyadh dropped a point in their last outing after winning the season opener.
Riyadh are coming off a 2-2 draw with Damak, while Ittihad secured a 2-0 win over Al Tai in their most recent game. While it will be interesting to see how Karim Benzema's stint turns out at the club, the visitors, have scored five goals from their first two games and will be confident of making it three wins in a row.
The game is expected to be a close one, but Ittihad should be the favourites to win. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Riyadh vs Ittihad kick-off time
|Date:
|August 24, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium
The game between Riyadh and Ittihad will be played at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 2 pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Riyadh vs Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, Fox Soccer Plus and Shahid in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Riyadh team news
Saleh Al Abbas's two goals in the last game should secure his spot in the starting lineup, and he is expected to pair up with the newly signed Knowledge Musona, who scored his first goal for his new team just last week. There are no fresh injury worries for Yannick Ferrera's team.
Riyadh predicted XI: Campana; Alnwaiqi, Asiri, Arslanagic, Tosca; Al Zaqan, Ndong, Toure, Al Khaibari; Al Abbas, Musona.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Najjar, Al-Bawardi, Campaña, Al-Shammari
|Defenders:
|Kurdi, Al-Shwirekh, Al-Shuwayyi, Toșca, Al-Dossari, Al-Dossari, Al-Nowaiqi, Assiri, Arslanagić, Al-Munai
|Midfielders:
|Al-Aqel, Al-Khaibari, Al-Harajin, Al-Saeed, Al-Houti, Al Aqeel, Ndong, Al-Zaqaan, Al-Mutairi, Touré, Al-Rashidi
|Forwards:
|Musona, Al-Yami, Juanmi, Al Abbas
Ittihad team news
In the attacking third, Karim Benzema will be hoping to get his first league goal with his new club, while Hamdallah's impressive performance may result in Jota being named among the substitutes.
Fabinho and N'Golo Kante, having started both league games in the midfield for the visiting team and contributed to two clean sheets, are likely to continue in those roles.
Ittihad predicted XI: Grohe; Bamsaud, Sharahili, Hawsawi, Al Shanqeeti; Kante, Fabinho; Coronado, Romarinho, Hamdallah; Benzema.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohe, Al-Mermesh, Al-Ohaymid
|Defenders:
|Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari
|Midfielders:
|Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi
|Forwards:
|Jota, Benzema, Al-Amri, Al-Aboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara
Head-to-Head Record
Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 2019
|Al Ittihad 4 - 0 Al Riyadh
|King's Cup
|January 2016
|Al Ittihad 4 - 0 Al Riyadh
|King's Cup
|March 2015
|Al Ittihad 4 - 0 Al Riyadh
|King's Cup
|March 2005
|Al Riyadh 1 - 4 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|November 2004
|Al Ittihad 4 - 1 Al Riyadh
|Saudi Pro League