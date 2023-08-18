Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Nassr and Taawoun, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League at the KSU Stadium on Friday. After winning the Arab Club Champions Cup thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, Al-Nassr lost their league opener against Steven Gerrard's Ittifaq.

Although Ronaldo remains injured, Sadio Mane would be expected to lead the team in the final third after the new signing started the season with a goal. Al-Taawoun fared slightly better in their season opener, holding Al Fateh to a goalless draw but facing Al-Nassr will be a completely different task.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Nassr vs Taawoun kick-off time

Date: August 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm EDT Venue: KSU Stadium

The game between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will be played at the KSU Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 2pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Taawoun online - TV channels & live streams

The Al-Nassr vs Taawoun fixture will be shown live on FS2, FOX Deportes and fuboTV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

Al-Nassr will miss the services of their star player Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward picked up an injury. Ronaldo has scored a brace already this season before picking up his injury but he is likely to be out of multiple games.

The other star signing in the team Sadio Mane scored on his his Saudi Pro League debut and will be raring to go again.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Nawaf Boushal, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Ali Mukhtar, Ghislain Konan, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Abdulaziz Al-Alawi, Ali Al-Hassan, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sadio Mane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah, Ozaybi Defenders: Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Konan, Telles, Al-Shammari, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Ali, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Martinez, Al-Najei, Mane, Ghareeb, Mashripov, K. Al-Ghannam, Yahya Forwards: Adam, Maran

Taawoun team news

Al-Taawoun gave Brazilian winger Mateus his competitive debut following a transfer from Japanese outfit Nagoya Grampus during this summer's transfer window.

The visitors also secured the loan signing of Flavio from Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig, and the 27-year-old was also able to make his debut in their previous outing. The duo will be out to impress again against Al-Nassr.

Al-Taawoun predicted XI: Mailson, Mohamed Al-Ghamdi, Andrei Girotto, Hassan Kadesh, Muath Muath, Flávio, Ashraf El Mahdioui, Álvaro Medrán, Mateus, Léandre Tawamba, Ahmed Bahusayn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mailson, Al-Ammar, Al-Dhulayfi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Girotto, Al-Ghamdi, Al-Abdulrazzaq, Hazazi, Kadesh, Al-Ahmed, Balobaid, Rabea, Faqeehi, Al-Saluli Midfielders: Al-Roqi, Al-Shammeri, Medrán, Al-Mughais, Al-Oyayari, Castro, El Mahdioui, Al-Rashwodi, Al-Hammad, Medeiros, Bahusayn, Al-Omari, Al-Mehawes, Al-Tulayhi Forwards: Tawamba, Al-Johani, Al-Muntashiri, Díaz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Al Nassr 2 - 1 Al Taawon Saudi Pro League September 2022 Al Taawon 1 - 0 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League January 2022 Al Taawon 0 - 1 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League August 2021 Al Nassr 3 - 1 Al Taawon Saudi Pro League February 2021 Al Nassr 3 - 0 Al Taawon Saudi Pro League

