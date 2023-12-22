This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Saudi League
team-logo
Al Awal Park at King Saud University
team-logo
watch on fubo
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Saudi LeagueAl NassrAl Nassr vs Al IttifaqAl Ittifaq

How to watch the Saudi League match between Nassr and Ittifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Ettifaq in a Saudi Pro League clash at the Al Awal Park on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo's team is 10 points behind league leaders Al Hilal and will want to close the gap between them, and their rivals.

Nassr's only defeat in the last 24 fixtures was a defeat at the hands of Hilal. Ittifaq, on the other hand, have only managed to win one out of their last 11 fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nassr vs Ettifaq kick-off time

Date:December 22, 2023
Kick-off time:10 am EDT
Venue:Al Awal Park

The match will be played at the Al Awal Park on Friday. Kick-off is at 10 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Nassr vs Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FS2Watch here
FOX DeportesWatch here

The game will be shown live on Fubo, FS2 and FOX Deportes in the US. Highlights will be made available on the platform after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nassr team news

Cristiano Ronaldo, the leading goal-scorer in the Saudi Pro League, netted his 16th goal in 15 league matches against Al-Riyadh in the previous encounter. He is anticipated to spearhead the attack once more for Al-Nassr.

David Ospina is unavailable due to injury, paving the way for Nawaf Alaqidi to once again take up the goalkeeping responsibilities for the home team.

Nassr predicted XI: Alaqidi; Ghanam, Al-Oujami, Laporte, Ahmed; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah
Defenders:Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal
Midfielders:Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya
Forwards:Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Ettifaq team news

Al Ettifaq will be missing the services of Brazilian winger Vitinho, who has been sidelined with a tendon injury since September. Moussa Dembele is set to lead the forward line, aiming to build on his seven league goals.

Demarai Gray, having served his suspension for the straight red card received against Al Shabab two weeks ago, could make a return to the starting lineup.

Ettifaq predicted XI: Victor; Khateeb, Tisserand, Hendry; Al Shamrani, Hazzazi, Henderson, Al-Oteibi; Wijnaldum, Quaison, Dembele.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari
Defenders:Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Alaeli, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar
Midfielders:Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi
Forwards:Dembele, Quaison, Gray

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 2023Al Nassr 1 - 0 Al IttifaqKing's Cup
August 2023Al Ittifaq 2 - 1 Al NassrSaudi Pro League
May 2023Al Ittifaq 1 - 1 Al NassrSaudi Pro League
January 2023Al Nassr 1 - 0 Al IttifaqSaudi Pro League
March 2022Al Ittifaq 2 - 2 Al NassrSaudi Pro League

Useful links