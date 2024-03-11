Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr FC and Al-Ain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Ain in the second leg of the AFC Champions League quarter-final at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are winless in their last three fixtures and will be desperate to bounce back into winning ways. Soufiane Rahimi's strike helped Al Ain pick up a 1-0 win in the first leg of the quarter-final, a game in which Aymeric Laporte was sent off in the 90th minute.

Al Ain will be confident of holding onto their lead. They are unbeaten in their last 10 matches. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Ain kick-off time

Date: March 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Ain online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Al-Nassr will miss the services of Laporte, as the Spain international received a red card during stoppage time in the first leg last week.

Talisca's participation in the next game is uncertain due to a muscle problem. Waleed Abdullah, who injured his leg, is expected to be sidelined, and Raghed Al-Najjar will also be absent due to an injury.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Al-Amri, Behich; Al-Khaibari, Al-Najei; Yahya, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Afandy, Al-Otaibi Defenders: Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Al-Ain team news

The visitors do not have any fresh injury woes to deal with ahead of their game against Al-Nassr.

Kodjo Laba has scored 11 league goals this season and will be the one to watch out for in the second leg. Erik, with six assists to his name in the UAE Pro League, will be a threat as well.

Al Ain predicted XI: Eisa; Mohamed, Hashemi, Kouadio, Erik; Park, Palacios; Atzili, Kaku, Rahimi; Laba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Eisa, Bu Senda Defenders: Mohamed, Hashemi, Kouadio, Erik, Shakir, Hassan Midfielders: Park, Palacios, Trawri, Nader, Barman, Al-Baloushi, Erik Forwards: Atzili, Kaku, Rahimi, Laba, Santos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/03/24 Al Ain 1 - 0 Al Nassr AFC Champions League 24/09/20 Al Nassr 0 - 1 Al Ain AFC Champions League 18/02/20 Al Ain 1 - 2 Al Nassr AFC Champions League

Useful links