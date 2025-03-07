How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Al Shabab for a Saudi Pro League match at Al-Awwal Park on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. dropped to fourth after losing their previous league game to Al Orubah, while the White Lions are coming off back-to-back league wins against Al Raes and Damac.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Shabab online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Nassr vs Al Shabab kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on Friday, March 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr team news

Al-Alami boss Stefano Pioli will be without Abdullah Alkhaibari, Ali Lajami, Aymeric Laporte, Otavio and Sultan Al Ghanam due to injuries, while Abdulrahman Ghareeb is a doubt with a muscle injury.

Ronaldo is likely to return to the XI after the Portuguese superstar was rested in Monday's AFC Champions League tie at Tehran, with Jhon Duran continuing to feature up front.

Al Shabab team news

Shabab Club manager Fatih Terim will not be able to call upon the services of Fahad Al-Muwallad and Seung-Gyu Kim due to injuries, while Yannick Carrasco is doubtful on account of a muscle problem.

Argentine midfielder Cristian Guanca is in good form and should continue to be involved from the onset for the visitors.

