Al-Khaleej vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Khaleej and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Khaleej will take on Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium on Friday. Hilal are on a sensational run, leading the league table and remaining unbeaten this season. Al Khaleej are ninth in the standings and will be hoping for a miracle at their home stadium.

Hilal are unbeaten since August 2023 and have shown no signs of slowing down. They will be the strong favourites to pick up three points from this contest. Khaleej will need a miracle to gain something from this contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Date: April 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium

The match will be played at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The Saudi Pro League clash will not be available to watch DAZN in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Khaleej team news

Seasoned midfielder Woo-Young Jung will miss his second match due to a suspension incurred from a direct red card in the game against Damac. Additionally, Lisandro Lopez, a key player who has missed only one game so far, had to leave the field in his last match due to an injury.

Khaleej predicted XI: Sehic; Al Hamsal, Al-Khabrani, Masoud, Rebocho; Hamzi, Adams, Rodrigues; Narey, Al-Salem, Martins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Defenders: Midfielders: Forwards:

Al Hilal team news

Neymar remains sidelined following a cruciate ligament injury he sustained in October, which is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Muteb Al Mufarrij is also out for the season with a similar cruciate ligament injury, adding to the team's injury woes.

Nasser Al-Dawsari will also be absent from the upcoming game due to a muscle injury.

Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Albulayhi, Lodi; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Mitrovic; Al-Shehri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom, Mitrovic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/10/23 Al Hilal 1 - 0 Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 02/04/23 Al Hilal 2 - 0 Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 25/08/22 Al Khaleej 0 - 2 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 16/02/17 Al Hilal 4 - 0 Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 20/10/16 Al Khaleej 1 - 6 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League

Useful links