Al-Khaleej vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al Khaleej will take on Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium on Friday. Hilal are on a sensational run, leading the league table and remaining unbeaten this season. Al Khaleej are ninth in the standings and will be hoping for a miracle at their home stadium.
Hilal are unbeaten since August 2023 and have shown no signs of slowing down. They will be the strong favourites to pick up three points from this contest. Khaleej will need a miracle to gain something from this contest.
Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal kick-off time
|April 5, 2024
|3 pm EST
|Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium
The match will be played at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.
How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams
The Saudi Pro League clash will not be available to watch DAZN in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Al Khaleej team news
Seasoned midfielder Woo-Young Jung will miss his second match due to a suspension incurred from a direct red card in the game against Damac. Additionally, Lisandro Lopez, a key player who has missed only one game so far, had to leave the field in his last match due to an injury.
Khaleej predicted XI: Sehic; Al Hamsal, Al-Khabrani, Masoud, Rebocho; Hamzi, Adams, Rodrigues; Narey, Al-Salem, Martins
Al Hilal team news
Neymar remains sidelined following a cruciate ligament injury he sustained in October, which is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.
Muteb Al Mufarrij is also out for the season with a similar cruciate ligament injury, adding to the team's injury woes.
Nasser Al-Dawsari will also be absent from the upcoming game due to a muscle injury.
Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Albulayhi, Lodi; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Mitrovic; Al-Shehri
|Goalkeepers:
|Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen
|Defenders:
|Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk
|Midfielders:
|Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani
|Forwards:
|Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom, Mitrovic
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|20/10/23
|Al Hilal 1 - 0 Al Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League
|02/04/23
|Al Hilal 2 - 0 Al Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League
|25/08/22
|Al Khaleej 0 - 2 Al Hilal
|Saudi Pro League
|16/02/17
|Al Hilal 4 - 0 Al Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League
|20/10/16
|Al Khaleej 1 - 6 Al Hilal
|Saudi Pro League