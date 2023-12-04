Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Ittihad and Sepahan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad will take on Sepahan in the final Group C game of the AFC Champions League. The Saudi Pro League team are atop the standings with a two point lead over upcoming opponents Sepahan after five rounds. A point is enough for Ittihad to secure the top spot in the group.

Ittihad have won three out of their last four matches and will be looking to win the group by making it three wins in a row. Sepahan, on the other hand, will be looking to make it five wins in a row and that run includes an incredible 9-0 win over AGMK.

Ittihad vs Sepahan kick-off time

Date: December 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 1pm ET Venue: King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium

The match between Al Ittihad and Sepahan will be played at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 1pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Ittihad vs Sepahan online - TV channels & live streams

Ittihad vs Sepahan will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be enjoyed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ittihad team news

Ittihad are currently facing challenges with several players sidelined due to injuries. Notably, Sultan Farhan, Romarinho, N’Golo Kanté, Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili, Abdullah Al Jadani, and Madallah Alolayan are unavailable. Sharahili and Al Jadani, in particular, are undergoing an extended recovery period due to cruciate ligament injuries. Awad Al Nashri and Aseel Abed's fitness will be evaluated ahead of the upcoming match.

Ittihad predicted XI: Al Maiouf (GK); Al Shanqeeti, Felipe, Kadesh, Bamsaud; Fabinho, Al Ghamdi; Al Amri, Hamdallah, Jota; Benzema

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Felipe, Sharahili, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Abed, Bamsaud, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti Midfielders: Fabinho, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Al-Amri, Al-Oboud Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Camara, Haji

Sepahan team news

On the contrary, the opposing team faces no injury concerns at the moment. However, Sepahan, the Iranian team, will be without Hadi Mohammadi and Mohammad Javad Hosseinnezhad Mahalehkolaei, both suspended after receiving red cards in their previous match against Al Quwa Al Jawiya on matchday 5. Consequently, they will be absent from the upcoming game.

Sepahan predicted XI: Niazmand (GK); Karimi, Yazdani, Daneshgar, Zakipour; Rezaeian, Ahmadzadeh, Dabo, Ghorbani, Yousefi; Asadi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Niazmand, Gerami, Salehi, Mirzazad Defenders: Mohammadi, Rezaeian, Zakipour, Noorafkan, Daneshgar, Júnior, Yazdani Midfielders: Asadi, Dabo, Karimi, Ahmadzadeh, Yousefi, Mousavi, Ghorbani, Ahmadi, Sarshogh, Shekari, Hosseinnejad, Pahlavan Forwards: Alekasir, Rezaei, Moghanlou

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Sepahan 0-3 Ittihad AFC Champions League May 2016 Sepahan 0-2 Ittihad AFC Champions League April 2016 Ittihad 4-0 Sepahan AFC Champions League April 2008 Ittihad 0-1 Sepahan AFC Champions League April 2008 Sepahan 2-1 Ittihad AFC Champions League

