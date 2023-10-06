Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli : Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Ittihad and Ahli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In one of the most eagerly anticipated matches on the Saudi Pro League calendar, second-placed Al-Ittihad will host Jeddah rivals Al-Ahli on Friday night in a game that is, on paper, the highlight of this weekend’s fixtures.

Ittihad had to settle for a goalless draw with Al-Fayha in a clash between two of the meanest defences in the Saudi top-flight last time out. It was just the second time the Tigers dropped points all season, still feeling the absence of injured star striker Karim Benzema.

They returned from Iran without playing after their midweek AFC Champions League fixture against Sepahan was "cancelled due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances."

The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways and move to the top of the Saudi Pro League table this weekend. On the other hand, Matthias Jaissle’s Al-Ahli have hit a rough patch lately, winning just one of their last four league matches, and will be looking to end this dry spell this weekend.

Despite their recent slump in form, the visitors currently sit sixth in the Saudi Pro League standings, with 16 points from a possible 24, three points and four placed behind Al-Ittihad.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli kick-off time

Date: October 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm EDT Venue: King Abdullah Sports City Stadium

The game between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, October 6, 2023. Kick-off is at 2 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Shahid in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels and the OTT platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Ittihad team news

Al-Ittihad are set to be once again without the services of Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazy and 32-year-old goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Jadani, who are both suffering from cruciate ligament injuries.

Ahmed Bamasud had to be stretchered off against Al Fayha just after the hour mark last time out, and the 27-year-old full-back is a concern for Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

Star striker Karim Benzema has been sidelined since picking up an injury in the 3-0 victory over Al Okhdood in the middle of September and the former Real Madrid No. 9 is also a doubt for this weekend's showdown.

Al-Ittihad predicted XI: Grohe; Felipe, Kadesh, Hawsawi; Al-Olayan, Coronado, Fabinho, Kante, Shangeeti; Romarinho, Hamdallah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mermesh, Al-Ohaymid Defenders: Felipe, Kadesh, Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi Forwards: Jota, Al-Amri, Al-Aboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara

Al-Ahli team news

Al-Ahli will be without veteran midfielder Abdullah Otayf, who has been sidelined since late August after picking up a cruciate ligament rupture.

Head coach Jaissle will be able to call upon former Juventus defender Merih Demiral, who has served his three-match suspension, while centre-back Abdulbasit Hindi will serve the final of his three-match suspension this week.

Al-Ahli predicted XI: Mendy; Majrashi, Ibanez, Al-Hindi, Balobaid; Veiga, Al-Majhad, Kessie; Mahrez, Firmino, Saint-Maximin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al-Sanbi Defenders: Ibanez, Demiral, Al-Hamad, Abuyabes, Alioski, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Nakhli, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Hamed, Adal Khadhari Midfielders: Al-Asmari, Al-Johani, Veiga, Kessie, Al-Majhad, Boudebouz, Saint-Maximin, Al-Nabit, Al-Rashidi Forwards: Firmino, Al-Ali, Al-Mogren, Mahrez, Asiri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/2/22 Al-Ahli 3-4 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 1/10/21 Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 11/2/21 Al-Ahli 3-4 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 31/10/20 Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 9/8/20 Al-Ittihad 1-2 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League

