Al-Ittihad vs AGMK: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al-Ittihad will host AGMK in their AFC Champions League group stage match at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Monday. It is set to be the first meeting between these two teams from the Saudi Pro League and Uzbekistan Super League respectively.
Ittihad have managed to win five of their last six matches and will be confident of starting their continental campaign with a win. Their last outing was a narrow win over newly-promoted Al Akhdoud, with Karim Benzema netting the only goal of the game.
AGMK have also put on a good run of their own, having gone unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions, but they will find it difficult against a Saudi side full of superstars.
Ittihad vs AGMK kick-off time
|Date:
|September 18, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12pm EDT
|Venue:
|Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium
How to watch Ittihad vs AGMK online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the official YouTube channels of the competition and on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Ittihad team news
Al-Ittihad will have to manage without Ahmed Hegazy, Abdullah Al-Jadani, and Aseel Abed, all sidelined due to injuries.
Karim Benzema is set to spearhead the team's attack, supported by N'Golo Kante and Fabinho in the midfield. He will be partnered up front by Abderrazak Hamdallah who has five goals in six league matches so far.
Ittihad predicted XI: Grohe; Alolayan, Hawsawi, Sharahili, Bamsaud; Kante, Fabinho; Romarinho, Hamdallah, Coronado; Benzema.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohe, Al-Mermesh, Al-Ohaymid
|Defenders:
|Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari
|Midfielders:
|Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi
|Forwards:
|Jota, Benzema, Al-Amri, Al-Aboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara
AGMK team news
AGMK do not have any fresh injury concerns and will be hoping to take the game to Ittihad using their strongest possible lineup.
They beat Xorazm in the quarter-final of the Uzbekistan Cup just before the international break. Siavash Hagh Nazari scored a brace in that game and will be looking to control the final third against Ittihad as well.
AGMK predicted XI: Ergashev, Ismailov, Tukhtakhujaev, Tursunov, Gadoev, Kosimov, Haghnazari, Akhmadaliev, Abdullayev, Giyosov, Mirakhmadov.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ergashev, Rakhimov, Sultonov, Sunnatov
|Defenders:
|Komilov, Rakhmonov, Qosimov, Ismailov, Abdullaev, Otakhonov, Tukhtakhujaev, Denisov, Salem
|Midfielders:
|Ahmadaliev, Giyosov, Mirzaev, Tursunov, Khasanov, Gadoyev, Umarov, Hagh Nazari
|Forwards:
|Sánchez, Mirakhmadov, Boakye, Rukhadze
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Al Ittihad and AGMK.