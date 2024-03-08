Al-Ittihad vs Al-Okhdood: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Okhdood, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ittihad will continue gunning for a top-three finish in the Saudi Pro League when they take on Al-Okhdood at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium on Friday.

However, as Karim Benzema and co. would need to bounce back from back-to-back defeats in all competitions following a 2-0 loss against Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League, the visitors are also looking to recover from consecutive league losses to Al-Taawoun and Al-Riyadh.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Okhdood kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Okhdood will be played at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET on Friday, March 8, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Okhdood online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Shahid.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Ittihad team news

Saad Al-Mousa is in the middle of his three-match ban after his red card against Al-Wehda last month, while Abdullah Al-Jadani, Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamasud and Luiz Felipe are all ruled out through injuries.

Meanwhile, Benzema has partaken in Thursday's training and could be back in the XI.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Maiouf; Hawsawi, Hegazy, Mosa, Sahafi; Farhan, Fabinho, Kante; Benzema, Hamdallah, Romarinho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Hegazy, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Sqoor, Shanqeeti, Al-Olayan Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, F. Al-Ghamdi, H. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Jota, Al-Amri, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Haji

Al-Okhdood team news

Hassan Al-Habib, who was forced off with a knock in the game against Al-Riyadh, is a doubt for Friday's outing. So Saleh Al-Harthi is likely to be reintroduced in midfield.

Leandre Tawamba will lead the attack alongside Alex Collado and Saviour Godwin.

Al-Okhdood possible XI: Vitor; Al Zabdani, Kvirkvelia, Burca, Al Mansour; Pedroza, Al-Muwallad, Al-Harthi; Collado, Tawamba, Godwin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vitor, Abdul Rahma, Shae'an Defenders: Burca, Kvirkvelia, Al-Rubaie, Asiri, Faraj, Al-Rio, Al-Zabdani, Al-Mansour Midfielders: Pedroza, Al-Muwallad, Salem, Hattan, Ali-Saleem, Al-Habib, Tanase, Mostafa, Hetela, Nayef, Al-Harthi, Al-Shaekh, Collado Forwards: Tawamba, Al Jahif, Khodhari, Godwin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Al-Ittihad and Al-Okhdood across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 14, 2023 Al-Okhdood 0-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League

