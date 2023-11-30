Al-Ittihad vs Al-Khaleej: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Khaleej, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ittihad find themselves outside the Saudi Pro League top-three as they play hosts to Al-Khaleej at the King Abdulaziz Stadium on Thursday.

The defending champions were last held to a 1-1 draw at Al-Ettifaq in the domestic circuit last Friday and picked up a 2-1 win over AGMK in the AFC Champions League earlier this week.

On the other hand, Al-Khaleej will be looking to aloof themselves from the drop zone. Pedro Emanuel's side last suffered a 3-1 loss against Al-Wehda at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Khaleej kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: King Abdulaziz Stadium

The Saudi League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Khaleej will be played at the King Abdulaziz Stadium in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 1 pm ET on November 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Khaleej online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Shahid.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Ittihad team news

Romarinho and N'Golo Kante are among the notable absentees, although Karim Benzema is expected to be at manager Marcello Gallardo's disposal for Thursday's game.

Aseel Abed and Awad Al-Nashri are also likely to recover from their respective knocks.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Al-Maiouf; Al-Shanqeeti, Felipe, Kadesh, Bamsaud; Fabinho, Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri; Coronado; Benzema, Hamdallah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Felipe, Sharahili, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Abed, Bamsaud, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti Midfielders: Fabinho, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Al-Amri, Al-Oboud Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Camara, Haji

Al-Khaleej team news

Goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic and defender Omar Al-Oudah haven't traveled to Mecca through injuries. So, Marwan Al-Haidari should continue in goal.

Khaled Narey will be back to reclaim his spot going forward after serving his one-game ban in the loss against Al-Wehda.

Al-Khaleej possible XI: Al-Haidari; Al-Hamsal, Al-Khabrani, Lopez, Rebocho; Narey, Hamzi, Jung, Rodrigues, Martins; Sherif

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Haidari, Al-Dossary, Ozaybi, Al-Nasser Defenders: Al-Shaafi, Lopez, Al-Khabrani, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Khaibari, Rebocho, Al-Mutairi, Al-Haydar, Nasser, Al-Hamsal, Al-Jayzani, Fraij Midfielders: Al-Samiri, Jung, Al-Sumairi, Hawsawi, Al-Majhad, Al-Abdan, Martins, Al-Darwish, Al-Torais, Rodrigues, Hamzi, Al-Sultan, Al-Abdullah, Adams, Woo-young, Al-Ibrahim Forwards: Narey, Sherif, Al-Salem, Al-Ibrahim, Abdulraouf

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 3, 2023 Al-Khaleej 0-3 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League September 15, 2022 Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League January 3, 2017 Al-Ittihad 1-1 Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League August 20, 2016 Al-Khaleej 2-3 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League April 9, 2016 Al-Ittihad 4-1 Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League

Useful links