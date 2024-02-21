This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Hilal 2023-2024Getty
AFC Champions League
team-logo
team-logo
watch on paramount+
GOAL

Al-Hilal vs Sepahan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AFC Champions LeagueAl HilalAl Hilal vs SepahanSepahan

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Hilal and Sepahan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal will take on Sepahan in the second leg of the AFC Champions League Round-of-16 at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday. The Saudi Pro League team has a 3-1 advantage going into the game and will be confident of progress into the quarter-final of the competition.

Hilal are leading the Saudi Pro League standings and are unbeaten so far this season - their run has been exceptional and Sepahan will need to come up with a plan in a contest that already looks favourable to the Saudi side.

The Iranian side will be looking to avoid a fifth defeat in a row when they face Al Hilal. They will need a miracle to turn the deficit around in the second leg, based on their recent form. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Hilal vs Sepahan kick-off time

Date:February 22, 2024
Kick-off time:1 pm ET
Venue:Kingdom Arena

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Sepahan online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Neymar remains sidelined for Al-Hilal this week as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament tear, depriving the team of the prolific Brazilian goal scorer.

Brazilian player Malcom equalized the score in the opening leg, marking his goal of the tournament, while Aleksandar Mitrovic and Abdullah Al-Hamdan sealed the victory with goals during second-half stoppage time. They will all be out on the field once again in the second leg.

Al Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Al-Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, Koulibaly; Neves, Kanno; Abdulhamid, Malcom, Al-Faraj, S. Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Rubaie
Defenders:Koulibaly, Lodi, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Albulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al Tambakti, Jahfali, Al-Dawsari, Almufarrij, Ali Barnawi
Midfielders:Milinković-Savić, Malcom, Neves, Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Malki, Al Asmari, Alzaid, Zaid, Al-Zaid
Forwards:Mitrović, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Qahtani

Sepahan team news

Sepahan will be without Mohammad Daneshgar for this match following his ejection with a straight red card in the second half of the first leg.

The team will be hoping to field their strongest possible lineup to overturn the 3-1 first-leg deficit.

Sepahan predicted XI: Niazmand; Rezaeian, Yazdani, Zakipour, Noorafkan; Abass, Karimi, Dabo, Ghorbani, Shekari; Moghanlou.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Niazmand, Gerami, Salehi, Mirzazad
Defenders:Rezaeian, Zakipour, Noorafkan, Júnior, Yazdani
Midfielders:Asadi, Dabo, Karimi, Ahmadzadeh, Yousefi, Mousavi, Ghorbani, Ahmadi, Sarshogh, Shekari, Pahlavan
Forwards:Alekasir, Rezaei, Moghanlou

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
15/02/24Sepahan 1 - 3 Al HilalAFC Champions League
22/04/14Al Hilal 1 - 0 SepahanAFC Champions League
12/03/14Sepahan 3 - 2 Al HilalAFC Champions League
04/05/11Sepahan 1 - 1 Al HilalAFC Champions League
01/03/11Al Hilal 1 - 2 SepahanAFC Champions League

Useful links

Advertisement