Al-Hilal vs Sepahan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Hilal and Sepahan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal will take on Sepahan in the second leg of the AFC Champions League Round-of-16 at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday. The Saudi Pro League team has a 3-1 advantage going into the game and will be confident of progress into the quarter-final of the competition.

Hilal are leading the Saudi Pro League standings and are unbeaten so far this season - their run has been exceptional and Sepahan will need to come up with a plan in a contest that already looks favourable to the Saudi side.

The Iranian side will be looking to avoid a fifth defeat in a row when they face Al Hilal. They will need a miracle to turn the deficit around in the second leg, based on their recent form. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Hilal vs Sepahan kick-off time

Date: February 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: Kingdom Arena

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Sepahan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Neymar remains sidelined for Al-Hilal this week as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament tear, depriving the team of the prolific Brazilian goal scorer.

Brazilian player Malcom equalized the score in the opening leg, marking his goal of the tournament, while Aleksandar Mitrovic and Abdullah Al-Hamdan sealed the victory with goals during second-half stoppage time. They will all be out on the field once again in the second leg.

Al Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Al-Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, Koulibaly; Neves, Kanno; Abdulhamid, Malcom, Al-Faraj, S. Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Rubaie Defenders: Koulibaly, Lodi, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Albulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al Tambakti, Jahfali, Al-Dawsari, Almufarrij, Ali Barnawi Midfielders: Milinković-Savić, Malcom, Neves, Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Malki, Al Asmari, Alzaid, Zaid, Al-Zaid Forwards: Mitrović, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Qahtani

Sepahan team news

Sepahan will be without Mohammad Daneshgar for this match following his ejection with a straight red card in the second half of the first leg.

The team will be hoping to field their strongest possible lineup to overturn the 3-1 first-leg deficit.

Sepahan predicted XI: Niazmand; Rezaeian, Yazdani, Zakipour, Noorafkan; Abass, Karimi, Dabo, Ghorbani, Shekari; Moghanlou.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Niazmand, Gerami, Salehi, Mirzazad Defenders: Rezaeian, Zakipour, Noorafkan, Júnior, Yazdani Midfielders: Asadi, Dabo, Karimi, Ahmadzadeh, Yousefi, Mousavi, Ghorbani, Ahmadi, Sarshogh, Shekari, Pahlavan Forwards: Alekasir, Rezaei, Moghanlou

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/02/24 Sepahan 1 - 3 Al Hilal AFC Champions League 22/04/14 Al Hilal 1 - 0 Sepahan AFC Champions League 12/03/14 Sepahan 3 - 2 Al Hilal AFC Champions League 04/05/11 Sepahan 1 - 1 Al Hilal AFC Champions League 01/03/11 Al Hilal 1 - 2 Sepahan AFC Champions League

